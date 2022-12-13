Read full article on original website
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
Shield AI raises another $60M at a $2.3B valuation for its military autonomous flying tech
The money is coming in as an additional part of Shield AI’s Series E, and it brings the total round to $225 million. Shield AI announced the previous $165 million tranche in June, which gave the startup a valuation of $2.3 billion. We’ve confirmed with Brandon Tseng, Shield AI’s president who co-founded the company with his brother Ryan (the CEO), that this extension came in at the same valuation.
Sun King, a provider of solar energy products in Africa and Asia, expands Series D to $330M
Many African households and communities cannot access affordable and reliable solar technology, limiting their ability to generate their electricity and reducing their reliance on grid-based power. Direct-to-consumer, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar distribution networks are offered by businesses like Sun King, enabling households and individuals to get electricity on the cheap. Sun...
Sweep, a no-code config tool for Salesforce software, raises $28M
Aiming to lighten the development load around Salesforce’s ecosystem in particular, Sweep today emerged from stealth with a no-code toolkit for building sales playbooks in Salesforce’s CRM software. The startup is well-capitalized, with $28 million in equity financing from Bessemer Venture Partners (which seeded Sweep) and Insight Partners (which led the company’s most recent round, a Series A).
Former Myntra chief’s fashion startup Virgio valued at $161 million in new funding
Prosus Ventures, Alpha Wave and Accel co-led Virgio’s Series A funding, valuing the one-year-old startup at $161 million (post-money). (Virgio says it was founded this year, but hasn’t disclosed its seed funding round.) Virgio says consumers’ fashion preferences are changing rapidly and they are not satisfied with the...
GitHub brings free secret scanning to all public repos
In 2022 alone, the company notified partners in its secret scanning partner program of moew than 1.7 million potential secrets that were exposed in public repositories. The service scans repositories for over 200 known token formats and then alerts partners of potential leaks — and you can define your own regex patterns, too.
Spotify’s grand plan to monetize developers via its open source Backstage project
Indeed, ads and subscriptions have been the cornerstone of Spotify’s business model since its inception, though it has expanded into tangential verticals such as concert tickets. However, the company is now exploring another potential money-spinner that has little to do with its core consumer product. Back in October, Spotify...
Pitch Deck Teardown: MedCrypt’s $25M Series B deck
The company is a Y Combinator graduate that provides software for anything the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would consider a medical device where cybersecurity could be a concern, from insulin pumps and heart rate monitors to AI-based radiology tools and autonomous robots. I’m sure we can all agree that we don’t want to live in a world where people get blackmailed so hackers won’t send their critical health devices on the fritz, so let’s take a look at the story MedCrypt shared with its investors to raise its Series B.
Food Logistics Names DAT Freight & Analytics a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated to the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, honored DAT Freight & Analytics with its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. The award recognizes technology companies with products that are critical in creating safe, efficient and reliable food and beverage supply chains. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006016/en/ DAT Freight & Analytics
Taiwanese startup WritePath’s AI tech speeds up financial disclosure translation
WritePath announced that it has raised $340,000 in pre-Series A funding, led by Quantum International Corp. CEO Alex Lee. The round also saw participation from angel investors like jobstreet.com founder Mark Chang. WritePath’s previous investors include by UDN.com, a subsidiary of United Daily, one of the largest media organizations in Taiwan, and Singaporean translation firm Elite Asia.
Aztec Network takes on encrypted blockchains with $100M round led by a16z
“At a high level, Aztec is an encrypted version of Ethereum,” Andrews said. “Normally on Ethereum everything is public, but we are making it encrypted. That journey has taken us many years to play out.”. Aztec Network launched Aztec Connect, an ecosystem that integrates with Ethereum DeFi protocols...
Tesla’s latest OTA update adds Steam games, Apple Music, Zoom and a wild light show mode
Elon Musk tweeted in July that Tesla was adding Steam support. The Beta version in this update even adds support for Steam’s cloud synchronization, allowing for games to be resumed in the vehicle or any Steam device. Better yet, the OTA update finally added Bluetooth support gaming controllers while using Arcade Mode. Tesla’s release notes state the PS5 controller works the best.
Dropbox buys form management platform FormSwift for $95M in cash
In a press release, Dropbox says that FormSwift will bolster the former’s existing document storage, signing and sharing capabilities, including Dropbox Sign, Dropbox Forms and DocSend, bringing Dropbox closer to its goal of building an end-to-end “agreement workflow capability.”. “At Dropbox, we’re building tools to help our customers...
Meet two of 12 rising startups pitching at Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day
Each startup will have five minutes to pitch to an audience of influential industry investors and founders — just the kind of trajectory-changing exposure every startup needs. So, which startups will step into the spotlight? We’re ready to reveal two of the 12 projects. Meet Mentaport — founded...
With Bling, the fintech startup revolution spreads even to pocket money
GoHenry (which raised $121.2 million), which bills itself as “smart banking for kids” has attempted to crack part of this market, but is aimed at kids not families, per say. Meanwhile others chew away at Gen Zs and parents, such as Greenlight (U.S.), Spriggy (AUS), Ruuky (DE), Step (U.S.), Current (U.S.), Nosso (U.K.) and Unest (U.S.).
How SmartHelio aims to fix solar panels before they break
SmartHelio wants to help prevent that from happening. The startup uses AI tech to measure live data (current, voltage, weather parameters) from solar plants and offers suggestions for fixes when a solar array starts underperforming. “Every summer, my parents would bring my brother and me to our ancestral village in...
Heartex’s Label Studio makes labeling audio for ML easier
The company says about 150,000 users are currently relying on Label Studio, with more than 95 million annotations created so far. “When we were originally thinking about building the data labeling solution, we did a lot of data scientist interviews,” Heartex co-founder and CEO Michael Malyuk told me. “And what we figured out is that many of them say they don’t have enough flexibility with existing tools. There is a tool for images, but you can only put a single image on the screen. There is a tool for our audio, but it’s very hard-coded in terms of the use case. And we thought that for the Label Studio, when the data scientists would have a question mark inside their heads ‘does it support my use case?’ The answer always has to be yes — it always has to support your use case.”
Werner Enterprises Selects Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen Safety and Driver Experience
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud was selected by Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies. Werner leverages Samsara to improve the safety and experience of drivers across its fleet and reduce costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005308/en/ Samsara + Werner Enterprises (Graphic: Business Wire)
6 investors discuss why AI is more than just a buzzword in biotech
“Most of the companies we have seen have an AI component to support the discovery or development processes,” Francisco Dopazo, a general partner at Humboldt Fund told TechCrunch recently. But despite becoming quite the buzzword, AI’s apparent ubiquity in biotech isn’t actually driving deal flow or higher valuations. So...
