WTVC
Chattanooga man indicted in 2016 house fire that killed mother, CFD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man has been indicted in a 2016 house fire that killed his mother by a Hamilton County grand jury, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. 32-year-ol Joshua Wells is accused of murdering his mother by setting her house on fire while she slept...
WTVC
Ooltewah driver arrested in Collegedale for swerving on road, having narcotics Wednesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An Ooltewah man was pulled over for swerving between lanes and was arrested for having narcotics Wednesday, according to the Collegedale Police Department. Wednesday, Collegedale PD says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Main Street that was swerving and failing to stay...
WTVC
Interview: Event aims to fill East Ridge Fire truck with food to fight hunger at Christmas
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The Save-a-Lot in East Ridge is hosting a food bag drive on Saturday, December 17. The proceeds go to help the FAITH food pantry. They'll be accepting donations from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. You can bring your own items or purchase a tax-exempt food bag at...
WTVC
Woman, child critically hurt after house fire in Whitfield County Tuesday
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — A house fire that critically injured a woman and 9-year-old girl upended a Whitfield County family's lives, just 12 days before Christmas on Tuesday. The Whitfield County Fire Department posted a photo from the fire on Janine Way in Tunnel Hill that confirms the injuries.
WTVC
Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
WTVC
Tree uproots, crashing into Middle Valley home Thursday morning after excessive rain
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tenn. — It was a scary situation for a family in Middle Valley in Hamilton County after saturated ground caused a tree to fall into their home. The tree crashed through the family's living room at their home on Gann Road. It also damaged the kitchen when...
WTVC
House fire in Collegedale shuts down road Thursday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more details about a house fire in Collegedale that shut down a road Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on the 5500 block of Tallant Road, between Tallant View Terrace and Edgmon Road. A post from the Collegedale Police...
WTVC
Police say drug overdoses in Chattanooga increased 28% in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Drug overdoses in the city of Chattanooga has increased by 28% in one year, the Chattanooga Police Department shared on social media. Thursday we looked into why there was such an increase. "We're at such a high increase looking at 28% increase versus last year," says...
WTVC
"Don't let me die:" Murray County woman arrested for shooting man in groin Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A Murray County woman was arrested and charged for shooting a man in the groin Tuesday, an arrest report from the Murray County Sheriff's Office says. Warning: Some of the details in this story are graphic. Reader discretion advised. On Tuesday, the report says deputies...
WTVC
1 dead, 1 injured in 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. 1 person is dead and 1 person is injured after a 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says. THP says a Ford F-250 was traveling north on Hwy 153. A Honda CR-V, F-150, Ford Fusion, Hyundai Elantra, and Ram 1500 were traveling...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Marvin Johnson
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 15th, 2022 goes to Marvin Johnson. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Report: Inadequate child care costs could cost Tennessee billions, including Hamilton Co.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Inadequate child care costs could be costing Tennessee billions of dollars, according to a report by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education. In Hamilton county alone it's costing millions. Read the report for Hamilton County:. Regional Hamilton 2022 TQEE Child Care Study by WTVC on Scribd.
WTVC
Smoky Mountain Sweets
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A company whose slogan is “Add some Joy to your day” is the kind of place we want to be!. We are here with Kelly Walker of smoky mountain sweets.
WTVC
Medal of Honor recipient Sal Giunta's visit to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — There have been some special things that happened in the Chattanooga area in 2022. Now as year's end is drawing closer we look back at one of those moments. On the Price of Freedom we look back at one of those events. In late September, Medal...
WTVC
'We've heard great ideas:' Solutions to Chattanooga's homeless problem discussed Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Tuesday city of Chattanooga employees, representatives from the Homeless Coalition, and community members gathered to have an open conversation about the city's plans to convert the Airport Inn into permanent supportive housing. “This adds 70 units of permanent supportive housing. And right now we have...
WTVC
Aim for the bullseye at Valkyrie Axe Throwing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh is aiming for the bullseye! He got to visit Valkyrie Axe Throwing, talk with Randy Connelly.
WTVC
Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante. Ella Livingston explains how Cocoa Asante supports other small, local, women and black-owned businesses by featuring ingredients from them in our bonbons. Insta/FB/Tiktok: @cocoaasante. 423-756-2121.
WTVC
Got trout? Chattanooga anglers have an opportunity to stock up close to home soon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has started its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. Chattanooga-area anglers should mark their calendars for Dec. 28. That is when trout will be stocked in Lake Junior on the TVA Chickamauga Dam reservation, and in the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond beside Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Fishing is not allowed at Lake Junior until Friday, Dec. 30. Additional stockings will occur in both locations on February 1, 2023.
WTVC
Title 1 funding changes result of 2017 federal audit, Tennessee Dept. of Education says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — School districts in Polk County and Bradley County learned this week their federal Title 1 funding would be less in the coming year. Both school districts told us the news came without warning. And they said they had already set plans in place next school year.
WTVC
Chattanooga Mocs defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 Thursday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jake Stephens' 24 points helped Chattanooga defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 on Thursday night. Stephens added 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Mocs (8-3). Jamal Johnson scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Dalvin White was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Mocs prolonged their winning streak to six games.
