ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

House fire in Collegedale shuts down road Thursday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more details about a house fire in Collegedale that shut down a road Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on the 5500 block of Tallant Road, between Tallant View Terrace and Edgmon Road. A post from the Collegedale Police...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Marvin Johnson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 15th, 2022 goes to Marvin Johnson. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Smoky Mountain Sweets

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A company whose slogan is “Add some Joy to your day” is the kind of place we want to be!. We are here with Kelly Walker of smoky mountain sweets.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Medal of Honor recipient Sal Giunta's visit to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — There have been some special things that happened in the Chattanooga area in 2022. Now as year's end is drawing closer we look back at one of those moments. On the Price of Freedom we look back at one of those events. In late September, Medal...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante. Ella Livingston explains how Cocoa Asante supports other small, local, women and black-owned businesses by featuring ingredients from them in our bonbons. Insta/FB/Tiktok: @cocoaasante. 423-756-2121.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Got trout? Chattanooga anglers have an opportunity to stock up close to home soon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has started its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. Chattanooga-area anglers should mark their calendars for Dec. 28. That is when trout will be stocked in Lake Junior on the TVA Chickamauga Dam reservation, and in the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond beside Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Fishing is not allowed at Lake Junior until Friday, Dec. 30. Additional stockings will occur in both locations on February 1, 2023.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Mocs defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 Thursday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jake Stephens' 24 points helped Chattanooga defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 on Thursday night. Stephens added 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Mocs (8-3). Jamal Johnson scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Dalvin White was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Mocs prolonged their winning streak to six games.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy