Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announces inaugural celebration will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County

abc27.com
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa back on Nov. 2. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa announced their plans to expand their presence throughout the Midstate, back in June 2022, according to a press release.
abc27.com
Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant
LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
buckscountyherald.com
Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County dedicates 125th house
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County staff, board, home buyer Jenny and her family, along with key stakeholders gathered together to dedicate Habitat’s 125th house, Jenny’s home. The dedication took place at 3 p.m. at 5802 Beaver Dam Road in Bristol. Florence Kawoczka, executive...
Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center
Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
'It was meant to be' | York County waitress surprised with $1,300 tip
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County waitress was on the receiving end of a $1,300 tip and the act of kindness has quickly gone viral. The waitress received the extremely generous tip for her service at Stonybrook Family Restaurant in Springettsbury Township and the video has since garnered more than 650,000 likes on TikTok.
buckscountyherald.com
State lawmakers provide grants to two organizations
Two state grants, totaling $3 million, were awarded to Bucks County agencies, legislators recently announced. The first is a $1.8 million grant to support the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties through the Empower U and Stand-Up programs designed to empower and serve the needs of area teens. State Sen....
buckscountyherald.com
Howard N. Fetterolf
Howard N. Fetterolf, age 85, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at his home. A Hilltown Township resident for the last 45 years, he had previously resided in Jenkintown and was born in 1937 in Gordon, Schuylkill County, Pa. Mr. Fetterolf graduated from Ashland High School, Ashland, Pa., in 1955 and...
buckscountyherald.com
The Ladies of Mount Carmel Christmas Luncheon
The Rev. Matthew W. Guckin and the Rev. David O’Brien, Sister Thomasann Quinn and the Ladies’ Committee members headed by Berni Padva and Carol Chiappa. The Ladies of Mount Carmel Parish in Doylestown enjoy their Christmas Luncheon at the Bucks Club in Jamison.
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
buckscountyherald.com
Agriculture Secretary announces $300,000 available to support success of Pennsylvania farms
On a preserved dairy farm in Lebanon County, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding discussed the importance of the PA Farm Bill Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program and announced $300,000 of currently available program funding. The Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program aims to support the future success of Pennsylvania's farms. "Transitioning your...
abc27.com
WellSpan Health makes multi-million dollar investment in surrounding community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health recently announced on Dec. 15 that it has made a record-breaking investment of $313 million in the fiscal year 2022, towards the surrounding South Central Pa. community. According to WellSpan, the multi-million dollar investment was an effort that’s designed to benefit the surrounding...
abc27.com
Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PA
From antique to local handmade jewelry, from fancy cheeses to a hearty burger, there's a little bit of everything in Lititz. If you're planning on going holiday shopping these days, downtown Lititz is a place I strongly recommend.
Gettysburg author invites readers into her world
Hannah Meeson wants everyone to meet the characters who have lived inside her head for more than 30 years. “I think about them every night before I go to bed, even to this day,” the Gettysburg author recently said. Meeson, who writes under the name Hannah Rae, first started...
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in December
If you're one who appreciates holiday decor, now is a good time to eat out in Lancaster City. Streets are all about bringing locals and tourists those magical, sparkly vibes.
Grocery Outlet opens another discount store in Cumberland County
Shoppers in Cumberland County have another spot to buy groceries. This morning, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened at the Windsor Park Shopping Center at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaway. The discount grocery chain offers 30% to 70% off name brand...
bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”
Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
buckscountyherald.com
Students the main presenters at Council Rock forum
The Council Rock School District through the lens of its students was on full display Nov. 30 during an academics and instruction public forum at Holland Middle School in Northampton Township. Before an audience of roughly 70, students from many different grade levels took to the auditorium stage accompanied by...
