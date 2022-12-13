ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Anonymous donor helps Renton Regional Fire Authority’s new program

The Renton Regional Fire Authority (Renton RFA) has received a generous, anonymous donation to help provide thorough care to the most vulnerable members of the Renton community through the FD CARES Program. The donation has enabled the organization to partner with the Renton Regional Community Foundation to establish the Renton...
RENTON, WA
Audit finds that temp workers are owed $200,000 by King County

The King County Auditor’s Office released a report on Dec. 13, that found more than a third of employees eligible for back benefits – payments in lieu of benefits for temp workers – from King County had not been paid. The workers are owed an estimated $200k.

