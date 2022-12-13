Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents
Late-night street racing in one Matthews community has angered residents. Residents say the races last between 15 minutes and over an hour. Since the police can't catch the cars, residents are now pondering their options. Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents. Late-night street racing in one Matthews community...
Parking enforcement company accused of leaving drivers in limbo after booting cars
CHARLOTTE — A company that puts boots on parked cars in Charlotte is accused of ignoring drivers’ calls, leaving vehicles immobile for hours. There is a city ordinance that is intended to get the boots off as soon as possible for drivers, but there isn’t much enforcement, Channel 9 has learned.
qcnews.com
Concerns grow as street racing continues near Matthews neighborhood
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track. The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as...
qcnews.com
Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic near Carowinds Boulevard
A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic …. A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy...
qcnews.com
Body scanner finds firearm at West Mecklenburg High, CMS says
A body scanner detected a firearm Thursday morning at West Mecklenburg High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Body scanner finds firearm at West Mecklenburg High, …. A body scanner detected a firearm Thursday morning at West Mecklenburg High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. How Salisbury PD will use social justice,...
qcnews.com
Boiling Springs PD: Town employee died in one-car wreck Tuesday
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A town employee died Thursday in a one-car wreck in Boiling Springs. The Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments responded to a wreck on Casey Martin Drive around 1:30 p.m. They found Town of Boiling Springs employee Jerry Hensley dead at the Gardner-Webb University scene.
qcnews.com
‘Significant progress’ made in restoring natural gas in Stanly County
Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made “significant progress” in restoring natural gas service to customers in Stanly County, Duke Energy said Friday. QCNEWS.COM. ‘Significant progress’ made in restoring natural …. Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made “significant progress” in restoring natural gas service to customers in Stanly...
1 killed in single vehicle accident in Boiling Springs, officials say
BOLING SPRINGS, N.C. — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident along Spring Street Thursday, according to the highway patrol. Officials said the accident happened near Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. The victim has not been identified, and there is no word on what caused the crash.
qcnews.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday. Queen City News will post their latest announcement as it comes in. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday. Queen City News will post their latest announcement as it comes in. QCNEWS.COM. Caveman...
qcnews.com
Charlotte FD: Northeast house fire was intentional
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –The Charlotte Fire Department says someone set a housefire overnight on Thursday. Authorities said 30 firefighters fought the blaze at the house on the 5700 block of Hewitt Drive. They worked at the scene for 20 minutes. This is a developing story. Check back...
qcnews.com
Shoppers at Northlake Mall didn't notice 'extra security' following shooting
Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday’s mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Latest at QCNEWS.COM. Shoppers at Northlake Mall didn’t notice...
Beloved Gastonia barber closing shop after 51 years; has good news for devoted patrons
For the last 51 years, Charles has circled that second chair trimming, buzzing, and shaving whoever happened to be sitting there.
wccbcharlotte.com
Sewage Spill In Lake Norman Results In Swimming Advisory
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Health Director issued a ‘swimming advisory’ for a portion of Lake Norman in Denver, NC. The advisory is in response to a leak of raw sewage into an unnamed cove on Lake Norman at 8287 Deep Water Lane. The advisory...
About 3,000 customers could go without service through Friday after natural gas line damaged in North Carolina
Approximately 3,000 Piedmont Natural Gas customers could go without service through Friday after a natural gas line was damaged this week in Stanly County, authorities said.
Serious accident in Uptown Charlotte sends victim to the hospital: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uptown Wednesday, emergencies officials confirmed. A heavy police presence and tape could be seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. near the busy intersection of Graham St. and 8th Ave. near 4th Ward in Uptown Charlotte. Medic said […]
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows
A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck
ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
WBTV
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing federal charges for making hoax calls to police departments and schools across the country. 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty was arrested in Charlotte on Wednesday. He is facing nine counts of making a false statement, nine counts of false information and hoax,...
Comments / 0