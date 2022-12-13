ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents

Late-night street racing in one Matthews community has angered residents. Residents say the races last between 15 minutes and over an hour. Since the police can't catch the cars, residents are now pondering their options. Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents. Late-night street racing in one Matthews community...
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Concerns grow as street racing continues near Matthews neighborhood

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track. The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as...
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic near Carowinds Boulevard

A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic …. A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy...
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Body scanner finds firearm at West Mecklenburg High, CMS says

A body scanner detected a firearm Thursday morning at West Mecklenburg High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Body scanner finds firearm at West Mecklenburg High, …. A body scanner detected a firearm Thursday morning at West Mecklenburg High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. How Salisbury PD will use social justice,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Boiling Springs PD: Town employee died in one-car wreck Tuesday

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A town employee died Thursday in a one-car wreck in Boiling Springs. The Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments responded to a wreck on Casey Martin Drive around 1:30 p.m. They found Town of Boiling Springs employee Jerry Hensley dead at the Gardner-Webb University scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
qcnews.com

‘Significant progress’ made in restoring natural gas in Stanly County

Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made “significant progress” in restoring natural gas service to customers in Stanly County, Duke Energy said Friday. QCNEWS.COM. ‘Significant progress’ made in restoring natural …. Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made “significant progress” in restoring natural gas service to customers in Stanly...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday. Queen City News will post their latest announcement as it comes in. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday. Queen City News will post their latest announcement as it comes in. QCNEWS.COM. Caveman...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte FD: Northeast house fire was intentional

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –The Charlotte Fire Department says someone set a housefire overnight on Thursday. Authorities said 30 firefighters fought the blaze at the house on the 5700 block of Hewitt Drive. They worked at the scene for 20 minutes. This is a developing story. Check back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Shoppers at Northlake Mall didn't notice 'extra security' following shooting

Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday’s mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Latest at QCNEWS.COM. Shoppers at Northlake Mall didn’t notice...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sewage Spill In Lake Norman Results In Swimming Advisory

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Health Director issued a ‘swimming advisory’ for a portion of Lake Norman in Denver, NC. The advisory is in response to a leak of raw sewage into an unnamed cove on Lake Norman at 8287 Deep Water Lane. The advisory...
DENVER, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows

A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck

ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
ROCKINGHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy