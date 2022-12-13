ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

One dead in wreck on Cesar Chavez

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck near Downtown Austin. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the person was pinned in their vehicle and crews attempted to get them out, but they died on scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown to hold household hazardous waste event Jan. 18

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is holding a household hazardous waste collection in January. The free event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the old show barn site in San Gabriel Park. The event will be available for up to 400 Georgetown solid waste...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD's Operation Blue Santa in need of volunteers to distribute gifts

AUSTIN, Texas - The holidays are rapidly approaching and Operation Blue Santa is ready to spread the cheer. But they need help to make sure it's a Merry Christmas for thousands of Austin families. Margarine Beaman, the President of Operation Blue Santa, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police provide update on jugging cases in Austin

Police are searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station in a 'jugging' case. Today, investigators provided an update on the case along with tips to help you stay safe.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD school board names new interim superintendent

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Independent School District (AISD) named Matias Segura the new interim superintendent. Most recently, Segura served as the AISD Chief of Operations, overseeing construction management, planning and asset management, facilities maintenance, transportation and fleet management, food service and warehouse operations. Before that, he was the Operations...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown police investigate deadly crash on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas - A driver died in a wreck on I-35 near Leander Road in Georgetown just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 15. Georgetown police say witnesses reported seeing the driver of a lifted, Chevorlet pickup speeding and driving recklessly before sliding out of control. The witnesses said the driver...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Porch pirate steals packages from Bastrop homes, officials say

BASTROP, Texas - A man is in jail after he was caught on security cameras allegedly stealing packages from Bastrop-area front porches, says the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office. According to BCSO, Octavio Garza is suspected of stealing packages from two homes in Bastrop over the span of a week. He...
BASTROP, TX

