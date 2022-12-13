Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
fox7austin.com
One dead in wreck on Cesar Chavez
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck near Downtown Austin. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the person was pinned in their vehicle and crews attempted to get them out, but they died on scene.
fox7austin.com
Get your winter gear ready for some chilly days ahead
Central Texas is about to be cold for the holidays, with temps in the upper 30s going into Christmas weekend. FOX 7 Austin's Adaleigh Rowe has more.
fox7austin.com
Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown to hold household hazardous waste event Jan. 18
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is holding a household hazardous waste collection in January. The free event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the old show barn site in San Gabriel Park. The event will be available for up to 400 Georgetown solid waste...
fox7austin.com
APD's Operation Blue Santa in need of volunteers to distribute gifts
AUSTIN, Texas - The holidays are rapidly approaching and Operation Blue Santa is ready to spread the cheer. But they need help to make sure it's a Merry Christmas for thousands of Austin families. Margarine Beaman, the President of Operation Blue Santa, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
fox7austin.com
Austin Animal Center offering no-cost adoptions this weekend
'Fabio' is one of many animals available for adoption at Austin Animal Center. The shelter is one of three that will be waiving fees this weekend thanks to the charitable arm of Skechers and Petco.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 3 suspects involved in jugging robbery at South Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station. Police said this incident was known as a "jugging" robbery. Police said on Dec. 12, around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a robbery...
fox7austin.com
Police provide update on jugging cases in Austin
Police are searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station in a 'jugging' case. Today, investigators provided an update on the case along with tips to help you stay safe.
fox7austin.com
Another cold front causes temperatures to drop tomorrow
Enjoy the sun today, tomorrow will be drizzly, dreary, and colder. Zack Shields has details on the next cold front to hit Austin in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD school board names new interim superintendent
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Independent School District (AISD) named Matias Segura the new interim superintendent. Most recently, Segura served as the AISD Chief of Operations, overseeing construction management, planning and asset management, facilities maintenance, transportation and fleet management, food service and warehouse operations. Before that, he was the Operations...
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating recent robberies in South Austin
Another major city crime APD has seen is jugging robberies. To this date, police reported 129 jugging robberies with nearly $1.3 million stolen.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes. According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches. Multiple houses in Kyle and...
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS searching for answers after body found in ditch in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help on any information on a deadly hit-and-run crash. On Dec. 6, around 9:45-11 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash at FM 973 near Tesla Road. The body was...
fox7austin.com
Bastrop porch pirate caught on camera
A man was caught on a doorbell camera taking packages off a front porch on Mills Crossing Drive in Bastrop. (Credit: Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)
fox7austin.com
Georgetown police investigate deadly crash on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - A driver died in a wreck on I-35 near Leander Road in Georgetown just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 15. Georgetown police say witnesses reported seeing the driver of a lifted, Chevorlet pickup speeding and driving recklessly before sliding out of control. The witnesses said the driver...
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for suspect in armed robbery in South Austin
Viewer discretion advised. Some viewers may find the language disturbing. Surveillance video shows a man robbing the Murphy gas station, located at 710 E Ben White Blvd, on Sunday, Dec. 11. Video Courtesy: APD.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate steals packages from Bastrop homes, officials say
BASTROP, Texas - A man is in jail after he was caught on security cameras allegedly stealing packages from Bastrop-area front porches, says the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office. According to BCSO, Octavio Garza is suspected of stealing packages from two homes in Bastrop over the span of a week. He...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Rockefeller from Bastrop County Animal Services
Rockefeller was found wrapped in barbed wire with injuries. Bastrop County Animal Services has been working to get him the surgery he needs and rehabilitate him. Despite everything he's been through, he's a happy, loving dog and would be a perfect fit in any home.
Comments / 0