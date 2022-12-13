Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is currently building his staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be retained.
Peach State running back commits to Clemson
Clemson has picked up a verbal pledge from a Peach State running back in the class of 2023. Peyton Streko of West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night. Streko (...)
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
JUST IN: Justice Haynes Cancels Final In Homes, Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama running back commit Justice Haynes has reportedly cancelled his final in home visits with Ohio State and Georgia, signifying that he is committed to sign and play for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. Haynes, the Buford Georgia native and No.3 ranked running back in the class of ...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment
Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami. Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes. “I say just the strong...
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. UAB
South Carolina has a pivotal matchup against UAB, and Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with all the latest updates.
CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell
When the Southeastern Conference announced the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the conference, the move wasn’t planned to happen until the 2025 season. That SEC expansion move will reportedly now ‘likely’ be happening sooner, according to a bombshell report released by Stewart Mandel, Max Olson and Andy Staples of The Athletic Read more... The post CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
South Carolina recruiting rewind
It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in Gator Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more
Notre Dame won eight of its final 10 games. South Carolina put together a 7-2 run to end the regular season.
CFB world reacts to star player skipping big bowl game
It’s a growing trend in college football for star players entering the upcoming NFL Draft to decide not to play in the final bowl game with their team, electing instead to protect their draft stock by not risking an injury in the game. And it looks like one Big Ten star quarterback is going to do just that ahead of his bowl game.
Who should be Midlands high school football Defensive Player of the Year? Vote now
The voting will run through Dec. 23. Vote now, vote often.
