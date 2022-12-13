Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Richard A. Youngs, 78 of Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Richard A. Youngs, age 78 of Hammond, will be held on Tuesday (December 20, 2022 at 12:00pm at the Brier Hill Fire Hall with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Mr. Youngs passed away on December 15, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family.
wwnytv.com
Christopher Thomas Ash, 39, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Thomas Ash, 39, of South Main Street, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home. Chris was born on August 22, 1983 in Massena the son of Edward R. and Brenda (Love) Ash. Chris was currently a cook at Café 56. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children who meant the world to him.
wwnytv.com
Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, where she had been a patient for a short time. She was surrounded by her family. Sheryl was born June 25, 1946 in Canton,...
wwnytv.com
Horses electrocuted by downed power line
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police say two horses were electrocuted Friday when they stepped on a power line that had been brought down by the snow. It happened on State Route 68 near the intersection of Old State Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon at around 11:40 a.m.
wwnytv.com
Ira Roger Benware Jr., 87, of Madrid
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Ira Roger Benware Jr. age 87, passed away at his home early Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Inc. 20 Church St., Madrid. Born December 17, 1934 in Lyon Mountain,...
wwnytv.com
Harriett Farns-Orrel, 76, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Harriett Farns-Orrel, 76, passed away December 8, 2022 at her home. Harriett was born May 12, 1946 in Canton, the daughter of the late Thomas Farns and Cassie Farns Bartlett. She attended both Colton-Pierrepont and Parishville-Hopkinton Central Schools. She left the North Country at the age of sixteen and moved to Rochester, New York, where she married Joseph Sciolino in 1965. She was gifted with a daughter Lynda in 1967. At age 28, Harriett received her GED and attended Bryant and Stratton Business Institute where she received a legal secretary degree. She worked for the City of Rochester and then Teamster’s Local 398.
wwnytv.com
Morning sports: Mashaw hits 1,000
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - It didn’t take Nate Mashaw long Thursday night to cross the thousand point mark, becoming the first Heuvelton boys’ player in 27 years to do so. Mashaw ended up with 19 points, as Heuvelton beat Norwood Norfolk, 77-26. Also Thursday, Massena held off...
wwnytv.com
Heavy wet snow causes downed trees, power outages, fender benders
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There are multiple reports of cars off roads, power outages and downed tree limbs in the tri-county area. In St. Lawrence County, National Grid reported more than 1,800 customers lost electricity Friday afternoon. A couple of dozen households in Lewis County were without...
wwnytv.com
Trade school remains closed after fire
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Northwest Career & Technical Education Center in Ogdensburg will be closed again Thursday after a fire. Principal Kyle DiTullio posted a statement on the center’s Facebook page Tuesday, saying that a table saw caught fire in the Natural Resources Management Area at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
wwnytv.com
SUNY schools offer price match as enrollment drops
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Price match. You usually think about it in stores, not college. To offset a shrinking population, however, SUNY schools are doing something pretty similar. SUNY schools are doing what they can to make themselves a more enticing option for out-of-state students. At SUNY Potsdam, attendance...
Comments / 0