POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Harriett Farns-Orrel, 76, passed away December 8, 2022 at her home. Harriett was born May 12, 1946 in Canton, the daughter of the late Thomas Farns and Cassie Farns Bartlett. She attended both Colton-Pierrepont and Parishville-Hopkinton Central Schools. She left the North Country at the age of sixteen and moved to Rochester, New York, where she married Joseph Sciolino in 1965. She was gifted with a daughter Lynda in 1967. At age 28, Harriett received her GED and attended Bryant and Stratton Business Institute where she received a legal secretary degree. She worked for the City of Rochester and then Teamster’s Local 398.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO