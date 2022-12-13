ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US inflation is history, unemployment may spike, and stocks could surge 15% next year, Jeremy Siegel says. Here are the Wharton professor's 12 best quotes from this week.

The inflation threat has passed but unemployment is set to jump, Jeremy Siegel said. The US economy can still avoid a recession with the Fed's help, the Wharton professor argued. Siegel suggested the stock market has bottomed already and could jump 15% next year. The inflation threat has faded, unemployment...
CoinDesk

For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
22 WSBT

Spending on goods slows as inflation takes bite out of budgets

WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans pulled back their spending on goods last month as manufacturing also weakened in possible signs of a slowing economy feeling the effects of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease inflation. Retail sales had the biggest month-to-month drop this year with a .6% decline from...
marketplace.org

The Fed wants to bring inflation down to 2%. But why not 3%? Or 5%?

​Stocks took a beating Thursday, pretty much across the board. The nosedive stemmed, in part, from fears that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher in 2023 than investors would like, risking a recession and potentially pulverizing corporate profits. ​“We anticipate,” Fed Chair Jay Powell said during his news...
Reuters

China's factory, retail sectors skid as COVID hits growth

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's economy lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months, hobbled by surging COVID-19 cases and widespread virus curbs.
marketplace.org

Rents are finally starting to fall. Here’s why.

Something’s up in the rental market. And for the first time in a good while, it’s not the prices. Asking rents dropped by 0.4% nationally from October to November, according to Zillow. That might not sound like a lot, but it’s the biggest single-month decline since Zillow started keeping track seven years ago.
CNBC

The ETF strategies that have thrived in a down market year

Despite lighter trading volumes in the latter part of the year, certain segments of the ETF market are bypassing the trading slowdown and managing continued and steady inflows. "All eyes are on China," Tom Lydon, vice chairman of VettaFi, told Dominic Chu on CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday. "They're looking...

