US inflation is history, unemployment may spike, and stocks could surge 15% next year, Jeremy Siegel says. Here are the Wharton professor's 12 best quotes from this week.
The inflation threat has passed but unemployment is set to jump, Jeremy Siegel said. The US economy can still avoid a recession with the Fed's help, the Wharton professor argued. Siegel suggested the stock market has bottomed already and could jump 15% next year. The inflation threat has faded, unemployment...
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
CoinDesk
For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
22 WSBT
Spending on goods slows as inflation takes bite out of budgets
WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans pulled back their spending on goods last month as manufacturing also weakened in possible signs of a slowing economy feeling the effects of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease inflation. Retail sales had the biggest month-to-month drop this year with a .6% decline from...
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
These Are the Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Economists
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Most experts agree that the housing market will continue to cool next year as mortgage rates remain high — but that doesn’t necessarily mean lower prices and less competition are coming to every city in the U.S.
marketplace.org
The Fed wants to bring inflation down to 2%. But why not 3%? Or 5%?
Stocks took a beating Thursday, pretty much across the board. The nosedive stemmed, in part, from fears that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher in 2023 than investors would like, risking a recession and potentially pulverizing corporate profits. “We anticipate,” Fed Chair Jay Powell said during his news...
marketplace.org
What’s a “carbon border adjustment mechanism,” and what does it mean for U.S. exports?
European Union officials announced a plan Tuesday to impose a tax on imports based on the greenhouse gases emitted in making them. It’s called a carbon border adjustment mechanism, and it would be the world’s first tax on the carbon content of imported goods. It’s sure to have...
Toshiba says aims to reach deal with potential partners soon as possible
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp, which is in talks about a buyout, said in a letter to shareholders on Friday that it was aiming to reach a conclusion with potential partners as soon as possible.
Chinese bank wealth units seek to smooth performance amid redemptions
SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The asset management arms of some Chinese banks are turning to an accounting method that smoothes out the performance of wealth management products as they try to stem a rise in redemptions, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K
Prices: Bitcoin rose early but later fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell damped enthusiasm stemming from a less-aggressive rate hike with hawkish comments. Insights: Is Dr. Copper's recent upturn a positive sign for bitcoin?. Bitcoin Seesaws but Holds at $17.8K. By James Rubin. Bitcoin looked primed to continue its...
Don’t Forget to Make This Smart Investing Move Before the End of the Year
Between travel, holiday shopping, charitable contributions and taking care of other year-end tasks, your December checklist is probably getting long. But there’s one more item to add to your to-dos that can make a big difference for your investments and potentially your next tax bill: rebalancing your investment portfolio.
Euro zone business activity falls at slower rate in Dec, inflation eases -PMI
BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity shrank at the slowest pace in four months in December, suggesting a likely recession ahead will be shallower than previously thought, a survey showed on Friday, while prices rose at the most modest rate in about a year.
China's factory, retail sectors skid as COVID hits growth
BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's economy lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months, hobbled by surging COVID-19 cases and widespread virus curbs.
Nearly half of young adults are living at home with their parents, spending more on luxury goods: report
Young adults are living with their parents to save on rent and are spending more on luxury goods, including higher-end clothing and expensive items, per a new report.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Busan as Blockchain Hub? The Korean City Is Traveling the Wrong Path; No Bail for Bankman-Fried
Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos liked the sound of inflation slowing by more than expected in November. Insights: The South Korean city of Busan wants to be a blockchain hub, but it is forgetting a few inconvenient truths. Inflation Slows, Bitcoin Accelerates. By James Rubin. Former FTX boss and crypto...
marketplace.org
Rents are finally starting to fall. Here’s why.
Something’s up in the rental market. And for the first time in a good while, it’s not the prices. Asking rents dropped by 0.4% nationally from October to November, according to Zillow. That might not sound like a lot, but it’s the biggest single-month decline since Zillow started keeping track seven years ago.
CNBC
The ETF strategies that have thrived in a down market year
Despite lighter trading volumes in the latter part of the year, certain segments of the ETF market are bypassing the trading slowdown and managing continued and steady inflows. "All eyes are on China," Tom Lydon, vice chairman of VettaFi, told Dominic Chu on CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday. "They're looking...
They say this is good economic news. It might not feel like it
There's some good news to report, but questions and caveats are looming in the future.
New Zealand economy grows strongly in Q3, but recession clouds ahead
WELLINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy saw surprisingly strong growth in the third quarter, fuelling expectations the central bank will continue its aggressive rate hiking cycle as it tries to get inflation at three-decade highs under control.
