Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
Two Kalispell men hospitalized following shooting incident
The Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Monday evening.
Flathead Sheriff's Office patrol car struck by suspected DUI driver
A Flathead Co. Sheriff's deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver in Somers Monday night.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Killed in Crash on U.S. 93
A 73-year-old Whitefish man was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Dec. 14 on U.S. Highway 93 S. just north of Hodgson Road. The victim, Thomas Vincent Faletti, was a passenger in a southbound 2003 Toyota Tundra when the driver attempted to make a turn into a business. The driver turned left in front of a northbound Dodge pickup that crashed into the passenger side of the Tundra.
NBCMontana
Human remains found in home lost to fire near Polebridge
Human remains were found at the scene of a home that was leveled in a weekend fire north of Polebridge.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
Fairfield Sun Times
Hungry Horse man dies after crash in front of Glacier International Airport
HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A man died after a two-vehicle crash in front of Glacier Park International Airport on Highway 2 East. A release from Flathead County said Ronald Long, 67, of Hungry Horse died at Logan Health due to injuries he got from the crash. Montana Highway Patrol is...
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
Flathead Beacon
Historic Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX — The Izaak Walton Inn, a beloved old lodge and resort on the southern edge of Glacier National Park, has been sold to a Washington-based hospitality company. The new owner, LOGE Camps, has properties in Washington, Oregon and California. Its mission is to “find forgotten motels near our favorite towns and trails, and bring them back to life.” Slate Olson, head of marketing for the company, added in an interview on Thursday that the company is especially attracted to properties adjacent to havens for outdoor recreation. By that measure, the Izaak Walton fits the bill.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Flathead Beacon
They Got the Gold Mine, We Got the Shaft
The Flathead County Commissioners endeavor to purchase 39.1 acres of land to build a countywide septage facility. No one doubts the need for such a facility, but the planning and proposal for this land is ill-conceived. They plan to spend millions of our tax dollars for a project with a 15-year lifespan, which is incredibly shortsighted when the project will permanently change the agricultural nature of Lower Valley. The lifecycle of a septage facility should be at least 30 years for such an investment. The initial investment to purchase the land is three times what the commissioners budgeted. At $1.5 million taxpayer dollars, taxpayers expect the land to be optimal for the intended use. But it’s not. Of the 39 acres, only 22 are developable, as the remaining 17 are located squarely in the flood plain. The location is in an agricultural area occupied by historically significant homesteads that have been in the Flathead for generations. A septage facility, which is an industrial use, will now be located squarely in the middle of farmland. Despite assertions that smell will not be an issue, anyone who has lived near a septage facility can attest that odors are part and parcel of human waste. For nearby farmers who make their living off of producing food the risk of seeping human waste onto their property causes concern. And candor with the public is lacking: During one of the public meetings a photo of a single building from a like facility in Kuna, Idaho, was presented to show the “limited footprint” of the facility. In fact, research indicates the Kuna facility is much larger than what was presented: https://www.kellerassociates.com/our_projects/kuna-mbr-wastewater-treatment-plant/.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Single-Family Residence Activity
Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $899,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (gold) and expired (red), from January 2019...
A Whitefish legend is in need of support from the community
Gary Cabell worked as a ski patroller until 1986 and then continued to work at restaurants on the mountain and in town.
Flathead Beacon
Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023
The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
Flathead Beacon
Glacier Graduate Named FCS Punter of the Year
After leading the nation for much of his first season of college football, Montana freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach earned the Football Championship Subdivision’s highest special teams honor Wednesday, being named FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council. A graduate of Glacier High School, Rohrbach rose to...
