'It's good to be home' | US Navy service member surprises younger brother in Oldham County classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sailor with the U.S. Navy from Oldham County drove through the night to get to his family just ahead of the holidays, and went on a mission to surprise his little brother. For Gavin Dees, there is quite literally no place like home for the...
Donor drive being held Saturday to help Louisville woman in need of lifesaving bone marrow donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is asking if you could help save her life. Julie Tyrell is a mother of two who is need of a lifesaving bone marrow donation. According to her family, Tyrell was first diagnosed with thymoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2019. After multiple rounds of chemo, a successful surgery removed a large mass in her chest and she was deemed cancer-free.
Bardstown Fire honors 10-year-old boy who saved 82-year-old woman's life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown boy was honored Friday for saving an 82-year-old woman's life after her face caught on fire. Alistair Leger, 10, was at his neighbor Bobby Hall's house Dec. 3 when her oxygen tank caught on fire. Hall's face and neck then caught on fire. "She...
Boys & Girls Club set to open 4th location at St. Stephen Baptist Church in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana's latest location is only weeks from opening for young people in Louisville's California neighborhood. The organization partnered with St. Stephen Baptist Church to open its fourth local site inside the church's Family Life Center off 15th and Kentucky streets.
Donation drive underway for victims displaced by apartment fire in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman collecting donations for families displaced by a recent fire said the community response has been great so far. The fire happened at the Watterson Lakeview Apartments in the city's Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8. Eight families, including 11 children, lost everything. One person...
West Louisville Holiday Festival brings the community together during the holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Celebrate the season at the West Louisville Holiday Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the organizers before the event on Saturday, December 17th. Bring the whole family to this holiday tradition. Listen to live music from local artist, win door prizes, get pictures with Santa,...
Louisville man convicted for setting ex's home, with 3 children inside, on fire in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside. Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville. Madison set fires on the front and back...
Louisville credit union buys $2,500 in gifts for children at Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Advanz Credit Union workers took on the role of Santa's helpers Thursday, giving back to Home of the Innocents. Employees at Advanz Credit Union raised $2,500 throughout the year to purchase gifts and necessities for children at the Louisville nonprofit. "They need to feel like they’re...
Prosecutor's office considering charges after fight in bathroom at Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least a dozen students were part of a chaotic scene this week inside a Jeffersonville High School bathroom, video showing one student being physically targeted by the group. Robert Thomason, whose nephew — a freshman at the school — was that targeted student, is furious....
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
KHS to set up CARE-a-van mobile vet clinic in southwest Louisville Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is hitting the road for a mobile veterinary clinic on Thursday. The KHS CARE-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, will be at the Park Community Credit Union on Dixie Highway from 9 am. to 4 p.m. There will...
Free camps to be held during JCPS winter break at 12 Louisville community centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering free camps during the Jefferson County Public Schools winter break. The camps will be offered at 12 community centers across the city. They will give various age groups an opportunity to play sports, make crafts and new friendships. Some of...
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
Celebrate the holidays with this week's Be Our Guest deal to Lights Under Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Celebrate the holidays with this week's Be Our Guest deal to Lights Under Louisville. Enjoy a drive through fun and colorful light displays at Louisville Mega Caverns. This year's attraction has been extended to 1.1 miles and has over 6-million lights. You can get a $35...
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
28-year-old Louisville man arrested, charged with murder of woman in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 28-year-old Louisville man was arrested and charged with murdering a woman on Sept. 21, 2022. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, Jeremy Thompson was arrested in connection to the murder. He's also facing a wanton endangerment charge. Police said Thompson fatally...
LMPD asking for public's help to find distraught 30-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit are asking for the public's help to find a 30-year-old man. Eric Steele was last seen on Wednesday in the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville. His family says Steele has been upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
Louisville woman gathering donations for several families displaced by recent apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is trying to support families devastated after a fire destroyed several units of an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8. According to Louisville Fire, one person died and at least three adults and three children were taken to the hospital...
Brooklawn facility death of 7-year-old prompts question about DCBS policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers asked for answers on Thursday from those investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy at a youth facility in Louisville. In July, Ja'Ceon Terry died while in the care of Brooklawn Child and Family Services. The coroner's office said the cause of death was asphyxia...
