wdrb.com

Donor drive being held Saturday to help Louisville woman in need of lifesaving bone marrow donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is asking if you could help save her life. Julie Tyrell is a mother of two who is need of a lifesaving bone marrow donation. According to her family, Tyrell was first diagnosed with thymoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2019. After multiple rounds of chemo, a successful surgery removed a large mass in her chest and she was deemed cancer-free.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD asking for public's help to find distraught 30-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit are asking for the public's help to find a 30-year-old man. Eric Steele was last seen on Wednesday in the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville. His family says Steele has been upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY

