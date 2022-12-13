Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
The Fed wants to bring inflation down to 2%. But why not 3%? Or 5%?
Stocks took a beating Thursday, pretty much across the board. The nosedive stemmed, in part, from fears that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher in 2023 than investors would like, risking a recession and potentially pulverizing corporate profits. “We anticipate,” Fed Chair Jay Powell said during his news...
CoinDesk
For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
marketplace.org
The Fed is easing up on interest rate hikes. Here’s how that could affect the economy.
When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, we tend to see mortgage rates go up too, along with rates on commercial loans, credit cards and plenty of other types of borrowing. And when the Fed is in the middle of a series of rate hikes — like it has been...
marketplace.org
Fed hikes key rate by a half-point and signals more to come
The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.
Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims
The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
Federal government offering more free COVID-19 tests for winter
By ZEKE MILLER, AP White House CorrespondentWASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.Related: Massachusetts sending more free at-home COVID tests...
CNBC
China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say
China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
China Sues U.S. for Choking Off Semiconductor Industry
The legal proceedings this month were Beijing's first material response to the chip export controls imposed by the United States in October.
Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan under Trump
Former President Trump’s ex-national security adviser said the Russians appeared committed to releasing Paul Whelan and another imprisoned American to improve relations between Washington and Moscow following a meeting in October 2020. Robert O’Brien, former national security adviser under Trump, told The Hill that the Russians reneged on the deal that would have freed Whelan…
Judge suspends Biden administration's termination of "Remain in Mexico" border policy
Washington — A federal judge in Texas on Thursday suspended the Biden administration's termination of a Trump-era program that required certain migrants to await their asylum hearings in Mexico, though the concrete impact of the ruling on U.S. border policy was not immediately clear. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...
Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ on trading cards by listing his recent achievements
President Joe Biden mocked former President Donald Trump’s “major announcement” that he is launching a line of NFT trading cards on Thursday with a list of his own recent major announcements.In a tweet from his campaign account, Mr Biden wrote “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too...” Those announcements include the Respect for Marriage Act, the prisoner swap that brought Brittney Griner home from incarceration in Russia, and falling gas prices. I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…✔️ Inflation’s easing✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act✔️ We brought Brittney...
D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License
Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
Viktor Bout’s Lawyer Confirms That Trump Passed on Deal for Paul Whelan, Skewers Don Jr.’s Tweet About ‘Terrorist’ Client
Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. Last week, the United States released Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout from prison in order to free WBNA star Brittney Griner. Now, Bout’s lawyer has confirmed reports that former President Donald Trump rejected a proposed prisoner swap that would have released former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is still languishing in a Russian prison.
McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that negotiators are “very close” to a deal on a year-end omnibus spending package and set a deadline of Dec. 22 for getting it done. “I think we’re very close to getting an omnibus appropriations bill,” McConnell told reporters after the Tuesday Republican conference lunch. McConnell said…
'The mood is really grim': Washington Post staffers livid at publisher Fred Ryan after layoff announcement
Staffers at The Washington Post are livid at publisher Fred Ryan.
Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion stories
Former President Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize board on Wednesday for defamation, arguing a statement by the group that concluded a review conducted of previous claims he’d made defamed him. Trump had threatened to file the suit for months after the board issued the allegedly defamatory statement, which announced the conclusion of two independent reviews…
House committee raises ‘concerns’ over Trump storage unit in letter to National Archives
The House Oversight and Reform Committee has sent a letter to the National Archives expressing “concerns” about the possibility of additional presidential materials remaining at a storage facility in Florida after at least two documents with classified markings were found at the unit in West Palm Beach last week. Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) addressed…
White House's Deese: Increase in food prices too high, progress needed
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, told MSNBC on Wednesday that the rise in food prices was too high and remained an area where more progress was needed.
Biden administration plans to blacklist over 30 Chinese companies: report
The U.S. Department of Commerce plans to add over 30 Chinese companies to a trade blacklist next week, according to a new report.
Democrats Break With Biden Over the Border
Some Democrats are urging Biden to defy a court order overturning Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allows the expedited deportation of undocumented migrants.
