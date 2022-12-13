Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Post Register
Mayor McLean says "Boise deserves answers"
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Boise's government is going through turbulent times. An outside investigation lead by a DC law firm Steptoe & Johnson are looking into racism in the Boise Police Department. The Director in charge of the civilian oversight of police has been fired, and earlier this week Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez made broader accusations of racism in the city government.
Post Register
BPD arrest man hiding in downtown restaurant
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested a man hiding in a downtown Boise restaurant Friday afternoon. A CBS2 staff member was exiting the restaurant when Boise Police officers ran in the front door and asked if they had seen anyone run inside. Three officers then proceeded inside and quickly located the man they were searching for as he pretended to be a patron sitting at an empty table.
Post Register
Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez highlights concerns on BPD investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise City Council member Lisa Sanchez highlighted her concerns on the Boise Police Department (BPD) investigation into former Boise Police Capt. Matt Bryngelson. During a city council meeting with members of the investigation this week, Council Member Lisa Sanchez brought up concerns she had with...
Post Register
Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
Post Register
CBS2 continues reaching out to Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 continues reaching out to City Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez about her concerns brought up during a Tuesday meeting where council members heard from the firm investigating BPD. "On my first arrival with this organization, I immediately saw problems coming from our HR department of all...
Post Register
Caldwell police department unveils new car
Boise, ID — On Thursday the Caldwell Police Department unveiled their new Caldwell Night Rodeo patrol car. The event was held at the main gate of the Caldwell Night Rodeo grounds. This car joins the three other specialty cars in the Caldwell Police Department fleet, the College of Idaho car, A pink ribbon Breast cancer awareness car, and the domestic violence awareness car.
Post Register
Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
Post Register
Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa
Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
Post Register
'Cultured by Lactalis': Nampa cheesemaker opens doors to the public with new store
NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents now have even more access to some of the most fresh, local cheese in the area. On Dec. 16, Nampa’s Lactalis cheese plant opened Cultured by Lactalis — a store where the cheese made at its Nampa plant and other locations will be sold directly to local customers.
Post Register
Meridian man wins Survivor 43
Boise, ID — Mike Gabler, a 52-year-old Meridian heart valve specialist, won Survivor season 43, earning him a million dollars. "There are people who need the money more," said Gabler after finding out he won the prize0. "I'm going to donate the entire prize, the million dollars, in my father's name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret. To veterans in need who came back with trauma, psychiatric problems, PTSD and to curb the suicide epidemic. We're going to save lives, do something good."
Post Register
Sockeye Brewing adding new location in North Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sockeye Brewing is under construction on its latest addition to the Treasure Valley. The long-time Boise brewery has taken over the previous Garden Center location on Hill Rd. and 36th st. in North Boise. Construction is underway and planned to open to the public in...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Flooding near Broadway Ave. and Boise Ave.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — ----Update 3---- Repairs are underway and expected to be completed this evening. Westbound traffic will be affected throughout the night. Veolia is continuing to flush the surrounding area and will continue checking hydrants for discolored water into the evening hours. ----Update 2---- Construction has excavated...
Post Register
Pay It Forward: Sydney's rodeo
ADRIAN, Oregon (CBS 2) — Sydney Davis has been around horses since she was a baby. “Just riding with my parents, they would sit me on the saddle,” Sydney recalled. “We have a picture in our house, my legs just kind of stick out sideways from the saddle.”
Comments / 0