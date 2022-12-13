Boise, ID — Mike Gabler, a 52-year-old Meridian heart valve specialist, won Survivor season 43, earning him a million dollars. "There are people who need the money more," said Gabler after finding out he won the prize0. "I'm going to donate the entire prize, the million dollars, in my father's name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret. To veterans in need who came back with trauma, psychiatric problems, PTSD and to curb the suicide epidemic. We're going to save lives, do something good."

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO