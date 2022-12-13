D’Ornano + Co. Hires New Associate Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

D’Ornano + Co., a global advisory firm for Private Market investors, pioneering Hybrid Growth Diligence ( HGD ), announced today the appointment of new Associate Partners Adrien d’Hauthuille and Thibault Barnier. In their new roles, Adrien and Thibault will support D’Ornano + Co.’s continued global growth and the expansion of the HGD, the firm’s flagship product.

“ We are proud to welcome Adrien and Thibault to the D’Ornano + Co. team at a pivotal moment for the busines s” said Raphaëlle d’Ornano, Founder and Managing Partner of D’Ornano + Co. “ Due diligence has never been more important to validate investment theses than in the current market environment. The world’s largest investors are realizing that existing flaws in due diligence require a new, hybrid approach to assessing the value and resilience of disruptive, high-growth assets. Adrien and Thibault will support D’Ornano + Co.’s solution to this challenge, leading HGD’s growth and development in the market .”

Adrien d’Hauthuille

Adrien returns to D’Ornano + Co. after two years away, during which he co-founded a FoodTech company that was successfully sold in 2022. Adrien was previously Manager in Transaction Services and Financial Advisory at Mazars, where he spent four years. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Finance from Paris IX Dauphine, and a Master of Science degree in Management from HEC Paris.

“ I’m honored to be returning to work alongside Raphaëlle, an inspirational entrepreneur with strong vision and leadership, to support building better ways to assess growing and disruptive assets ” said Mr. d’Hauthuille. “ D’Ornano + Co. is an entrepreneurial firm with a high customer commitment, offering a truly differentiated approach to advisory services. I look forward to supporting the firm’s growth as the global leader in assessing high-growth assets .”

Thibault Barnier

Prior to joining D’Ornano + Co., Thibault spent thirteen years as a Senior Manager in Audit, Financial Advisory and Transaction Services at EY, developing a deep expertise in the energy sector. Mr. Barnier taught Financial Analysis and Accounting at ENSTA Paris, from which he earned a Master of Science degree in General Engineering. Mr. Barnier additionally holds a Master’s degree in International Economy from the University of Paris I - Panthéon-Sorbonne, and is a certified CPA.

“ Hybrid Growth Diligence is a better way to evaluate disruptive businesses, measuring their true resilience and sustainability in a complex environment ” said Thibault. “ I am excited to join the firm because of the people I have met here and because I believe - like a growing number of major international investors – that HGD is the future of this industry. ”

About D’Ornano + Co .

D’Ornano + Co. is a global advisory firm pioneering Hybrid Growth Diligence, a comprehensive diligence process to assess the intrinsic value and resilience of high-growth and disruptive assets for global investors across the Private Markets.

Building on a proprietary data-driven methodology that combines a sophisticated, cross-discipline expertise in finance, legal, customer and ESG due diligence – and a deep understanding of over 50 industry verticals – Hybrid Growth Diligence breaks down traditional silos to offer trustworthy business intelligence, enabling investors and Management teams to make the right investment decisions and to build adequate value-creation plans.

Working across all investment stages (from Early-stage to large-cap Buyouts), D’Ornano + Co. supports its clients globally and has hubs in Europe and North America.

