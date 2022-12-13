ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D’Ornano + Co. Hires New Associate Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

D’Ornano + Co., a global advisory firm for Private Market investors, pioneering Hybrid Growth Diligence ( HGD ), announced today the appointment of new Associate Partners Adrien d’Hauthuille and Thibault Barnier. In their new roles, Adrien and Thibault will support D’Ornano + Co.’s continued global growth and the expansion of the HGD, the firm’s flagship product.

We are proud to welcome Adrien and Thibault to the D’Ornano + Co. team at a pivotal moment for the busines s” said Raphaëlle d’Ornano, Founder and Managing Partner of D’Ornano + Co. “ Due diligence has never been more important to validate investment theses than in the current market environment. The world’s largest investors are realizing that existing flaws in due diligence require a new, hybrid approach to assessing the value and resilience of disruptive, high-growth assets. Adrien and Thibault will support D’Ornano + Co.’s solution to this challenge, leading HGD’s growth and development in the market .”

Adrien d’Hauthuille

Adrien returns to D’Ornano + Co. after two years away, during which he co-founded a FoodTech company that was successfully sold in 2022. Adrien was previously Manager in Transaction Services and Financial Advisory at Mazars, where he spent four years. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Finance from Paris IX Dauphine, and a Master of Science degree in Management from HEC Paris.

I’m honored to be returning to work alongside Raphaëlle, an inspirational entrepreneur with strong vision and leadership, to support building better ways to assess growing and disruptive assets ” said Mr. d’Hauthuille. “ D’Ornano + Co. is an entrepreneurial firm with a high customer commitment, offering a truly differentiated approach to advisory services. I look forward to supporting the firm’s growth as the global leader in assessing high-growth assets .”

Thibault Barnier

Prior to joining D’Ornano + Co., Thibault spent thirteen years as a Senior Manager in Audit, Financial Advisory and Transaction Services at EY, developing a deep expertise in the energy sector. Mr. Barnier taught Financial Analysis and Accounting at ENSTA Paris, from which he earned a Master of Science degree in General Engineering. Mr. Barnier additionally holds a Master’s degree in International Economy from the University of Paris I - Panthéon-Sorbonne, and is a certified CPA.

Hybrid Growth Diligence is a better way to evaluate disruptive businesses, measuring their true resilience and sustainability in a complex environment ” said Thibault. “ I am excited to join the firm because of the people I have met here and because I believe - like a growing number of major international investors – that HGD is the future of this industry.

About D’Ornano + Co .

D’Ornano + Co. is a global advisory firm pioneering Hybrid Growth Diligence, a comprehensive diligence process to assess the intrinsic value and resilience of high-growth and disruptive assets for global investors across the Private Markets.

Building on a proprietary data-driven methodology that combines a sophisticated, cross-discipline expertise in finance, legal, customer and ESG due diligence – and a deep understanding of over 50 industry verticals – Hybrid Growth Diligence breaks down traditional silos to offer trustworthy business intelligence, enabling investors and Management teams to make the right investment decisions and to build adequate value-creation plans.

Working across all investment stages (from Early-stage to large-cap Buyouts), D’Ornano + Co. supports its clients globally and has hubs in Europe and North America.

