Nancy Pelosi condemns a reporter's question about whether she'll serve her full 2-year term: 'Such a waste of my time'
"Don't bother me with a question like that," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly press conference. "I've said what I'm gonna do."
January 6 committee considering asking DOJ to pursue at least two criminal charges against Trump
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee’s final recommendations...
Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
A bumpy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in its fight against inflation and signaled that more hikes lay ahead. As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by 0.50 percentage points, marking its...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But it announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.
