Why I skipped Christmas – and why you might like to try it too | Sandy Summons

By Sandy Summons
 3 days ago
Depressed frustrated woman in santa hat wrapping Christmas gift boxes Photograph: triocean/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas is the most magical time of the year. But is it really? Now I’m no grinch. In fact, I absolutely love Christmas. Yet there was a stage when I needed to have a holiday from this popular holiday. So one year we decided to “skip Christmas” to simplify our Christmas Day.

The festive season is overwhelming for many, especially with increased financial pressures and family obligations. A recent report revealed one in six people believe Christmas is the most stressful time of the year. Family conflict is often rife, with some sort of bickering over presents or food. And then there’s the family member who has too much to drink and thinks it is their duty to sing a “special” rendition of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas. Unlike friends, we can’t choose our relatives!

When I was younger, Christmas Day seemed so much simpler. With only my parents and siblings, it was fun and uncomplicated. We spent time playing with our new toys and wearing the clothing items we received. I still remember getting green knickerbockers one Christmas (for those that don’t know, a style of shorts that were very hip back then), and I was utterly delighted. We didn’t need anything more.

These days are quite different. My husband and I usually celebrate with our extended families. However, over the years it has become more demanding. It’s not that we didn’t want to spend time with family. But traipsing all over the countryside to catch up with relatives and visiting, on average, four to five homes in one day became too much. Yes, at one stage we did that exhausting amount.

One year after being inspired by the movie Christmas with the Kranks, we thought we’d change it up. In the movie Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis, who play Luther and Nora Krank, boycott their traditional family Christmas. They choose not to partake in anything Christmas-related including presents, family gatherings, parties, or decorations.

Similarly, we chose to skip the 30C heat, not put up a Christmas tree or to attend our family Christmas festivities. And even though this may seem drastic, to escape the obligations of Christmas we jetted off on an overseas holiday to New York.

While most of our Christmases have been jam-packed, we were able to spend the day how we wanted to. After a lazy breakfast at the hotel, we watched a basketball game at Madison Square Garden, then finished the day walking through a snow-laden Central Park. Spending the time together with our little core family was memorable. It was relaxed and enjoyable.

Funnily enough, skipping our traditional Christmas that year gave us clarity on how we wanted to spend future Christmases. It made us look forward to a simpler Christmas with our extended family. Previously, we had bought presents for our parents, siblings and their partners, plus all their children. It was exhausting, not to mention all the presents destined for either the regifting pile or for landfill. These days only the nieces and nephews aged under 21 receive gifts. In the past, the host would have a meltdown from cooking up a storm, but now we all bring food to share. We realised we enjoyed being with the family but we also wanted to do what makes us happy. To slow down and enjoy stress free, quality time with each other.

So it’s time to let go of expectations. You know, the ones that society place on us, and that we often place upon ourselves. The expectations of having a picture-perfect traditional Christmas. Skipping Christmas can be a great idea, allowing you to do what it is you want to do. If that’s to stay in pyjamas all day, go for it. Get away to a peaceful camp spot, even better. If Christmas is a day spent with just loved ones and no stressful daytripping to relatives, you can do it. And if it is to wear those ugly Christmas sweaters, be my guest. It is your day. So, this Christmas, give yourself the gift of doing exactly what you want to do.

  • Sandy Summons is a Melbourne-based freelance writer with a particular interest in health and wellness

