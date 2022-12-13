ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DR for me
5d ago

Using nukes is not winning the war for Russia. It will destroy Russia where no other country will respect / trust them or deal with them. If it’s ok for them to use nukes it’s ok for others too use them on Russia.

Reply(1)
12
Jack Hertz
5d ago

Bring it on, we will see you on the other side, your best bet is to run while you can!

Reply
8
Dan Cappelli
5d ago

This world needs to work together to evolve and become stronger 💪 🙏 for all

Reply
6
