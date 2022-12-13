Read full article on original website
Related
Subaru recalls 271,000 U.S. vehicles, urges drivers to park outside
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Subaru (9778.T) on Tuesday said it was recalling 271,000 2019 through 2022 model year Ascent sport utility vehicles due to increased fire risk and urged owners to park their vehicles outside until repairs are completed.
Recall Alert: 280,000 Ram Heavy Duty Trucks Are Affected and Just May Start Fires
Recalls are a part of car ownership. However, 280,000 Ram HD trucks are affected by this recall that may start a fire if not tended to. The post Recall Alert: 280,000 Ram Heavy Duty Trucks Are Affected and Just May Start Fires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen and Audi Recall Potentially Over 74,000 SUVs
Volkswagen and Audi had multiple models suffer from issues stemming from faulty connecting rods. The post Volkswagen and Audi Recall Potentially Over 74,000 SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 SUVs That Should Last Over 250,000 Miles According to a New Study
Finding an SUV that will last you well over 200,000 miles is no easy task. The post 5 SUVs That Should Last Over 250,000 Miles According to a New Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Best Gas Mileage Full-Size Truck With 4×4?
When you add mud tires and 4x4 to a big truck, expect your gas mileage to plummet. But that's not always a lot as these trucks show. The post What’s the Best Gas Mileage Full-Size Truck With 4×4? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy?
Toyota produces several popular affordable SUV nameplates. What is the cheapest Toyota SUV available? The post What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Quality Fixes for the Ford Bronco Sport May Take Years
The Ford Bronco Sport struggles against quality issues. However, the Ford Bronc Sport could take years to correct. The post Quality Fixes for the Ford Bronco Sport May Take Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Corolla Has 1 Big Thing Honda Civic Doesn’t Offer
The 2023 Toyota Corolla and the 2023 Honda Civic are both solid choices for the compact car segment. However, the Corolla offers one key thing that’s not available for the Civic: a hybrid powertrain. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla Has 1 Big Thing Honda Civic Doesn’t Offer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Reasons You May Want to Avoid the 2023 Honda CR-V
The 2023 Honda CR-V can make a great option for someone looking for an SUV. However, here are 4 reasons you may want to avoid the Honda CR-V. The post 4 Reasons You May Want to Avoid the 2023 Honda CR-V appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500: A Story of Ups and Downs
Recent news of the 2023 Chevy Silverado give us a story of ups and downs. Check out what's going on with this truck. The post 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500: A Story of Ups and Downs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why the Ford Escape Narrowly Beats the Toyota RAV4 According to U.S. News
The Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4 are both great SUVs. However, the Escape narrowly beats the RAV4, according to U.S. News. The post Why the Ford Escape Narrowly Beats the Toyota RAV4 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Honda Accord Alternatives That Aren’t a Toyota Camry
The Honda Accord has been the standard in its segment for years, but there are some fun Accord alternatives on the market. The post 4 Honda Accord Alternatives That Aren’t a Toyota Camry appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Used Toyota Camry Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
The Toyota Camry makes for a great used car if you want to save money. But if you want to save more money, which used Camry model should you look for? The post Which Used Toyota Camry Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons the 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat Is Worth it
Find out why the 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat is actually worth buying. The post 3 Reasons the 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat Is Worth it appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Reasons You Should Buy a Used Ford
When car shopping it can be difficult to know you are making the right choice. Here are 7 reasons you should buy a used Ford. The post 7 Reasons You Should Buy a Used Ford appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric Car Range Loss in Winter and Cold Weather up to 30% in Some Cases
The electric car range loss in the Ford Mustang Mach-E was more than 30%, as was the Volkswagen ID.4. The Jaguar I-PACE had the least impact. The post Electric Car Range Loss in Winter and Cold Weather up to 30% in Some Cases appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Honda Car Is an SUV That’s Even Better in 2023
Honda offers several affordable new models, but the cheapest one of all is the HR-V crossover SUV, which received a pleasing redesign for the 2023 model year. The post Cheapest New Honda Car Is an SUV That’s Even Better in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Steps to Buying a New Snowmobile
Here are the five important steps to take when shopping for a snowmobile to find the right fit and make an informed purchase. The post 5 Steps to Buying a New Snowmobile appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver
One SUV sits at the very bottom of Car and Driver's best small luxury SUV list. Find out which small luxury SUV is last on the list here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
162K+
Followers
37K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0