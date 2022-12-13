Read full article on original website
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7 before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Tamesa Stillsmoking, Defendant. Disposition on Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. JUDGMENT: sentenced to six months in jail, 38 days suspended, credit for 142 days served.
