Edwardsburg, MI

South Bend elementary students caught with kitchen knives

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A potentially dangerous situation on a South Bend School bus, when two students were caught with kitchen knives. We're told they are both students at Darden Primary. The principal sent a letter to parents telling them about the incident. She states another student saw...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Country Bakeshop to close by end of year

South Bend. Ind. — For the last 47-years Country Bakeshop near the Indiana/ Michigan state line has been owned and operated by the Rumpf family. But, by the end of the year, it will close. Owner Craig Rumpf says baking is a demanding job and it’s time to retire....
SOUTH BEND, IN
Several pigs die in early morning barn fire

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Nearly a dozen young pigs died in an early morning barn fire. The fire happened on Airport Road, north of Niles, just before 3:30 a.m. Six departments responded to the fire. The barn full of hay was engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews had to use...
NILES, MI
Traffic Alert: Temporary traffic pattern change in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A traffic alert out of Elkhart. There is now a different traffic flow at a three-way intersection just north of downtown. This is at the intersection of Simonton, Baldwin and Cone Streets. Barricades went up Wednesday, temporarily changing the traffic pattern. City officials say there...
ELKHART, IN
Delivery scam hits local restaurants

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two restaurants in Michigan City are the latest targets in a scam using DoorDash. Fake accounts are being created for the local businesses. Customers are placing orders and paying money. But the restaurant does not use the delivery service and never received the order.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys

Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
ELKHART, IN
High School Spotlight: Mishawaka's Zar Walker

Mishawaka junior wrestler Zar Walker is the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state of Indiana, at 132 pounds. And he is fully focused on becoming No. 1. Walker is trying to live up to his family name while leaving his own legacy behind, in the process. "I'm ranked second,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"

LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
Saint Joseph Health System holds Holiday Meal Drive-Thru for seniors

A chance to help local senior citizens... ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend is here. Saint Joseph Health System held its Senior Holiday Meal Drive-Thru in South Bend on Thursday. Those who signed up received two pre-packaged ready-to-eat meals with turkey, stuffing, vegetables, and more. “Well it's important to recognize...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Two injured in Elkhart County crash involving buggy

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people were injured in a crash on this morning involving an SUV and a buggy in Elkhart County. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Slick roads lead to crashes early Friday morning

The Bypass is now open after a series of crashes Friday morning. The crash happened near Mayflower, causing the south or east bound lanes to be shut down for about a half hour. Officials state there are injuries, however the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Elkhart...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Man honored for heroic actions after witnessing crash

BRISTOL, Ind. (WSBT) — A family and a police department are sharing their thanks for an act of bravery. Vance Vanwinkle was honored at tonight’s council meeting in Bristol for trying to save the life of a father and community leader. Back in November, he witnessed a crash...
BRISTOL, IN
Stable Grounds offers Christmas open house

Stable Grounds in Middlebury held its Christmas Open House on Thursday. It provides students from Middlebury Schools a chance to work with horses while building positive life skills. Students don't ride the horses but receive ground-based mental health counseling through "experiential learning" while caring for the animals. “There are so...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Niles Elks Lodge rallies to create Christmas miracle for those in need

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — The Niles Elks Lodge is having a Christmas miracle of its own. The organization says, this year, it has seen its biggest need yet when it comes to giving families their annual food baskets for the Christmas season. For more than 30-years, the Niles Elks...
NILES, MI
South Bend Police: New technology to streamline crime data

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend police are taking their real-time crime center on the go. The new, cloud-cased system combines all the department's apps in one place. That includes business' security cameras and cameras registered by residents. With the help of homeowners’ security cameras already registered in...
SOUTH BEND, IN

