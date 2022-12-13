Read full article on original website
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
Two men charged in deadly Evansville overdose
(WEHT) - Evansville Police charged a man from Spottsville, Kentucky with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death after an Evansville woman overdosed on fentanyl in October.
104.1 WIKY
Dubois County Pedestrian Dies From Her Injuries
The Jasper Police Department was called after a woman was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning. It happened on US 231 and Newton Street in front of Denny’s Restaurant. The victim, 54 year old Stephanie Taylor had severe injuries and taken to Memorial Hospital, where she later died. The...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville mom facing neglect charges after head injury found on baby
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing neglect of a dependent charges after police say doctor’s discovered a head injury on her baby. According to an affidavit, on March 17, 2022 27-year-old Kaelyn James called 911 for medical assistance for her baby who was having a seizure. AMR arrived on scene and took the baby to the hospital. At the hospital, officials say the baby was given an EEG, which James thought was causing another seizure. James accused the hospital of “putting chemicals in his brain”, and tried to take off the EEG leads.
Man who died in Old Princeton Road wreck identified
VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office, along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office, is investigating the death of Dakota Lee Hammock, 19, of Evansville. Officials say Hammock was involved in a single vehicle accident on December 15 in the 18000 Blk of Old Princeton Road at Pond Flat Ditch. VCSO said on […]
wevv.com
Funds being raised for German Township Fire Dept. Division Chief who lost home in fire
An official with the German Township Fire Department in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, lost his home in a Thursday morning fire. As 44News previously reported, the fire broke out at a home on St. Wendel Road near Hillview Drive before 9 a.m. Thursday. An update from the German Township Fire Department,...
Details released after officer involved shooting in Evansville
EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An officer involved shooting took the life of one in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says around 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a 911 hang-up. Police say a male called Central Dispatch saying ‘they are killing people’ and refused to answer […]
wevv.com
Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville
Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
wevv.com
EPD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
DISCLAIMER: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS AND VIDEO THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Police have released new details on a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says that the man who was fatally shot on Friday morning had...
warricknews.com
Medical emergency blamed for crash
WARRICK COUNTY — An Evansville man died Tuesday, Dec. 6, after his vehicle struck a garage and caught fire near the intersection of Stacer Road and IN-662, just east of the county line. According to Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton, it’s believed that 30-year-old Patrick Stucki suffered a medical...
104.1 WIKY
Teen Arrested After Woman Dies From Overdose
A Spotsville, Kentucky man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. On October 5, 19 year old Sebastian Cuenca made a 911 call to report a woman was overdosing on opioids that they had taken together. The Evansville Fire Department used all of...
firefighternation.com
Owensboro (KY) Dispatch Change Cuts Medical Call Load on Fire Department by Half
James Mayse – Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky. Dec. 14—A new dispatch policy initiated last month reduced the number of medical runs made by city firefighters by more than half, compared to November 2021. City Fire Chief James Howard told city commissioners Tuesday the change reduces the number of medical...
14news.com
EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer involved shooting Friday morning. It happened in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue. Police say around 10:30 a.m. a man called 911 and told dispatchers “they are killing people.”. Officer...
wevv.com
Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home
Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
DUI suspect released shortly after multi-vehicle crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson DUI suspect has been released from jail shortly after a multi-vehicle accident. Police say this was an accident without injuries. Katie Kilgore, 18, was charged with Reckless Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. Kilgore has since been released from the Henderson County Detention Center. Officers with […]
14news.com
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving two cars in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash in Henderson on Thursday night. It happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 between exits 14 and 15. Officials say crews were sent after the call came in around 5:50 p.m. Our crew on scene saw...
Deputies respond to wreck on Old Princeton Road
VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road in Vanderburgh County on Thursday morning. VCSO said a Dodge Challenger was upside down in a ditch and partially underwater. Investigators say the Challenger was heading south on Old Princeton when it hit a […]
Police investigate a robbery in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
14news.com
Evansville firefighters recognized for heroic actions
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters were honored for their service on Wednesday night. EFD officials presented awards at the Civic Center for heroic actions in a house fire that occurred in July, as well as a water rescue in August. In July, that fire threatened the lives of seven...
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
