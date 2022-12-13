ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gallaudet University

Gallaudet receives award from Students Learn Students Vote Coalition

Gallaudet University received the 2022 Students Learn Students Vote (SLSV) Coalition Award for Contributing to an Equitable Democracy on December 8. The university was recognized for creating and executing a groundbreaking action plan for nonpartisan student voter engagement that features bilingual approaches to civic engagement programming, including the production of a voter education guide in American Sign Language, several ASL voter registration booths, a Deaf DJ, and a high-level ASL analysis of election coverage on television.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy