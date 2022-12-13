Gallaudet University received the 2022 Students Learn Students Vote (SLSV) Coalition Award for Contributing to an Equitable Democracy on December 8. The university was recognized for creating and executing a groundbreaking action plan for nonpartisan student voter engagement that features bilingual approaches to civic engagement programming, including the production of a voter education guide in American Sign Language, several ASL voter registration booths, a Deaf DJ, and a high-level ASL analysis of election coverage on television.

