Gallaudet University
Gallaudet receives award from Students Learn Students Vote Coalition
Gallaudet University received the 2022 Students Learn Students Vote (SLSV) Coalition Award for Contributing to an Equitable Democracy on December 8. The university was recognized for creating and executing a groundbreaking action plan for nonpartisan student voter engagement that features bilingual approaches to civic engagement programming, including the production of a voter education guide in American Sign Language, several ASL voter registration booths, a Deaf DJ, and a high-level ASL analysis of election coverage on television.
Gallaudet University
Annual Report of Achievements, MSCHE Self-Study Report to be available in January
Every year, Gallaudet produces an Annual Report of Achievements (ARA) to the United States Department of Education to comply with the Education of the Deaf Act (EDA). The ARA contains a narrative about the university’s accomplishments during Fiscal Year 2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022), along with many data tables and charts.
Gallaudet University
Athletics Department launches new website
The Gallaudet University Athletics Department unveiled its state-of-the-art website home – www.GallaudetBison.com – on Thursday, December 8 after months of work behind the scenes with new web provider SIDEARM Sports. “Bison Nation is not just a local or national but a worldwide fanbase! We are elated to release...
