Every year, Gallaudet produces an Annual Report of Achievements (ARA) to the United States Department of Education to comply with the Education of the Deaf Act (EDA). The ARA contains a narrative about the university’s accomplishments during Fiscal Year 2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022), along with many data tables and charts.

