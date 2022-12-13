ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 3

Related
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Much of the area is under a no travel advisory, while I-90 in some locations will continue to remain closed until further notice. You can head over to South Dakota 511 for current road conditions. As of this morning The Rapid City area, Hermosa Foothills, Central...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

VIDEO: Snow drifts approach 6 feet in Lead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow drifts in the Black Hills are getting taller. One KELOLAND viewer sent a video of a woman walking outside her house along Deer Path in Lead. As you can see in the video, the snow is well above the woman’s waist and almost up to her neck.
LEAD, SD
KELOLAND TV

It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Too much heavy snow, wind for Terry Peak ski lodge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak Lodge, a ski lodge, in the northern Black Hills said it was closed Thursday, Dec. 15. A news release says the closure was because of heavy snow and high winds. Terry Peak said it has received 56 inches to 62 inches in the past 72 hours.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don’t use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass. “Accumulating snow and strong winds caused the SDDOT to close sections on both...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Remaining Windy and Snowy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds in western and central South Dakota this afternoon. This winds start spilling into eastern KELOLAND by early tomorrow morning. Between 2 and 3 PM CST we have seen wind gust in the mid 40 MPH to near 50 MPH. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s in western and central South Dakota with these high winds. Eastern KELOLAND has temperatures this afternoon in the 20s nearing 30°.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell. The Interstate closures are expected to remain overnight and until wind and snow subside to a point drifted snow can be cleared and the highway section maintained.
RAPID CITY, SD
kccrradio.com

Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota

PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
BRULE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Digging Out: Send us your weather photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
FORT PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy