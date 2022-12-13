CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.

WYOMING STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO