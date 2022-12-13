Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
Strong Winds, Blowing Snow To Continue In Southeast Wyoming Today
Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 65 miles per hour and blowing snow will continue through today in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The unrelenting wind will continue for about another 24 hours...
KEVN
South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
gowatertown.net
FRIDAY UPDATE: Blizzard Warning extended until 3 o’clock today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–You could label this, “the blizzard that won’t stop,” or, “the storm system that won’t go away.”. South Dakota remains locked under blizzard conditions for another day today. It’s due to a major storm system that began impacting parts of the state on Monday.
kotatv.com
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
KELOLAND TV
SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
KELOLAND TV
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
KEVN
Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Much of the area is under a no travel advisory, while I-90 in some locations will continue to remain closed until further notice. You can head over to South Dakota 511 for current road conditions. As of this morning The Rapid City area, Hermosa Foothills, Central...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Snow drifts approach 6 feet in Lead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow drifts in the Black Hills are getting taller. One KELOLAND viewer sent a video of a woman walking outside her house along Deer Path in Lead. As you can see in the video, the snow is well above the woman’s waist and almost up to her neck.
KELOLAND TV
It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
KELOLAND TV
Too much heavy snow, wind for Terry Peak ski lodge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak Lodge, a ski lodge, in the northern Black Hills said it was closed Thursday, Dec. 15. A news release says the closure was because of heavy snow and high winds. Terry Peak said it has received 56 inches to 62 inches in the past 72 hours.
KELOLAND TV
SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don’t use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass. “Accumulating snow and strong winds caused the SDDOT to close sections on both...
KELOLAND TV
Remaining Windy and Snowy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds in western and central South Dakota this afternoon. This winds start spilling into eastern KELOLAND by early tomorrow morning. Between 2 and 3 PM CST we have seen wind gust in the mid 40 MPH to near 50 MPH. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s in western and central South Dakota with these high winds. Eastern KELOLAND has temperatures this afternoon in the 20s nearing 30°.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
KEVN
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell. The Interstate closures are expected to remain overnight and until wind and snow subside to a point drifted snow can be cleared and the highway section maintained.
kccrradio.com
Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota
PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
