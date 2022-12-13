Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Face 25 Years in Prison, Be Blocked From Future Office: Kirschner
Glenn Kirshner said being prosecuted for insurrection is important as a person facing this charge is "prohibited from holding office under the United States."
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Comments / 0