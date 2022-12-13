Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Blockbuster Canceled at Netflix
Netflix is closing up its Blockbuster. The streaming service made the decision Friday to cancel the comedy series after a single season. The series didn't make an impact on the streamer's viewership metrics, which typically spells doom for any series. The series launched to tepid reviews in November. Blockbuster starred...
TV Fanatic
The Santa Clauses Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+
Scott Calvin's reign on The Santa Clauses may not be ending as planned. “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Bringing it back as a series has...
TV Fanatic
Dear Edward: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Jason Katims Drama
Dear Edward will be available to stream on Apple TV+ in early 2023. Apple TV+ today announced that the highly anticipated drama series written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims, will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023.
TV Fanatic
On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Gets First Look & Premiere Date at Netflix
On My Block may be over, but its legacy will love on through a new group of teenagers. Netflix on Friday announced Freeridge, its highly anticipated, coming-of-age dramedy will premiere February 2, 2023. The series follows sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed...
TV Fanatic
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Developing British Boxing Drama Fightland At Starz
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's overall deal at Starz may be over, but the star is still dedicated to developing hit series for the premium cabler. Starz announced today it is in development on Fightland, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power Universe, For Life). The scripted drama...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them
If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
TV Fanatic
Peacock Delves Into the Horror Genre With James Wan and Ian McCulloch Mystery Drama
Peacock is expanding its horror offerings. The streaming service on Friday announced a straight-to-series order for the untitled Ian McCulloch Project. Atomic Monster’s James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, Malignant), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) will executive produce the new series.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 9 Review: In the White Room
It's encouraging to see storylines from earlier this season get picked up again rather than letting them float along unresolved. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 9 brought home the point that there's a big bad who hasn't been revealed. That's a relief. Catherine solved Grace's murder on CSI: Vegas Season...
TV Fanatic
Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Sets March Premiere at Starz
Are you ready to delve back in to the Power universe?. Starz announced today that the third season of its hit series Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platforms across the UK and Brazil.
TV Fanatic
Shantaram: Charlie Hunnam Drama Canceled at Apple TV+
Charlie Hunnam's return to the Sons of Anarchy universe might happen sooner than you think. Deadline reported this week that the star's TV comeback vehicle, Shantaram, has been canceled after just one season. The cancellation comes just ahead of its first season finale. No reason for the cancellation has been...
TV Fanatic
Watch Survivor Online: Season 43 Episode 13
On Survivor Season 43 Episode 13, the final five castaways fought it out to win the check and escape the island. At the top of the hour, it was revealed they had to find the perfect balance. From that point on, the finale became chaotic as an alliance was forced...
TV Fanatic
Echo 3 Exclusive Clip: Prince and Bambi Plan Their Next Move
The desperate mission to save Amber (Jessica Ann Collins) continues on Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 6, airing Friday, December 16, on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the pivotal episode, which shows Prince (Michiel Huisman) and Bambi (Luke Evans) plotting their next move. Unfortunately, they...
TV Fanatic
The Never Game: Justin Hartley Drama Ordered to Series at CBS
Justin Hartley will be back on broadcast TV more permanently next season. CBS announced this week it has ordered The Never Game to series for the 2023-2024 TV season. That's right, folks, the broadcast networks are already thinking about next season. Hartley is attached to star and executive produce the...
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 18 Review: Mindwalk
It's pretty genius what they've done on Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 18 in providing a way for the Protostar to convey information to the Dauntless without using traditional modes of communication. (Mind you, the contrarian in me wonders if they couldn't have scrawled out a message on the...
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Locks In Original Star Eric Szmanda
Another familiar face is headed back to Sin City. TV Line reported Thursday that Eric Szmanda has closed a deal to return to the CSI universe on an upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas Season 2. The actor was a pivotal part of the original series, appearing on all 15 seasons...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Did the Right People Pay for Thony’s Mistakes?
Several people ultimately paid for Thony's mistakes, including Fiona and Garrett. After Thony administered the experimental drug without the doctor's consent, she and Fiona were arrested on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 11. She only made things worse on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 12 when she confronted Kamdar alone.
TV Fanatic
Jen Shah Skips The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Taping
We have bad news for fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City... Jen Shah pulled a Mary Cosby. TMZ reported Friday that Shah didn't show up for the filming of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion in New York City. The same report states...
