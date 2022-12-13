Read full article on original website
Laurel Outlook
Student Council takes on Great Falls
After not being able to attend the State convection for Student Council for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, schools from all over the state were able to have a chance to attend. “We left on the 6th and got back on the 9th; it was a 3 day...
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7 before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Tamesa Stillsmoking, Defendant. Disposition on Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. JUDGMENT: sentenced to six months in jail, 38 days suspended, credit for 142 days served.
Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter
EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont. “The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter,...
Great Falls shelter dogs get early Christmas presents
Some dogs at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls are getting an early Christmas present
All marijuana businesses prohibited in Cascade
In the November 8, 2023, elections, a majority of Town of Cascade residents voted AGAINST permitting marijuana businesses in town limits. These businesses include: Cultivator, manufacturer, medical marijuana dispensary, adult-use dispensary, combined-use marijuana licensee, testing laboratory, and marijuana transporter facility, as defined in I-190 and HB 701. Per Ordinance 2022-04,...
