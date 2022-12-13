Read full article on original website
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle falls to Gilmer County, 30-12
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite a strong start, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School fell to Gilmer County Middle, 30-12, on Monday night. Taylor Feather and Braylnn Guady led the way scoring for the Lady Bucs, both contributing 4 points. Jayla Westfall and Emma Pingley tallied 2 points each.
WVU to appeal denial for immediate eligibility for Perez
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA has denied a waiver for immediate eligibility for guard Jose Perez at West Virginia, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday. The 6-foot-5 Perez transferred from Manhattan after his coach, Steve Masiello, was fired by the Jaspers on Oct. 25, two weeks before the start of the season. Perez enrolled at West Virginia in November for the spring semester.
Backpacks for the Homeless initiative kicks off in Upshur County, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new initiative to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Upshur County, “Presby Backpacks for the Homeless,” is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Buckhannon. The church was awarded a New Life Congregational Covenant Grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia in...
Luke David Stout
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
Community Theatre looking for directors for 2023 season
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is looking for directors for its 2023 performance season, which will consist of three shows. The springtime show will be “The Red Velvet Cake” war by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
Lewis County balanced in win over Fairmont Senior
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County placed four players in double digits for the third consecutive game as they seized control early against Fairmont Senior and never looked back, rolling to a 72-45 victory. Bryn Hunt got Lewis County off to a strong start in front of the...
Elkins' defense stifles Liberty
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — To the surprise of Liberty girls basketball coach Dennis Hutson, Elkins didn’t press. The Tigers didn’t need to.
Buckhannon-Upshur's Savion Farmer, Ryan Kelley earn Class AAA all-state honors
Buckhannon-Upshur senior running back Savion Farmer and junior offensive lineman Ryan Kelley earned Class AAA all-state football honors as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The Buccaneers finished the season 5-5 with Farmer being the team's top offensive weapon while Kelley was key up front.
Holiday high jinks in store at Leonard's Grill
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas is inching closer and closer, families will soon gather near, but one nasty skunk will try to steal people’s cheer. His heart grew three sizes but then shrunk right back small, so a local establishment needs your help to fix the Grinch, once and for all!
Carpenter leads Colts to first win of the season
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Averi Carpenter poured in a game-high 18 points for Philip Barbour’s first win of the season with a 49-31 victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at PBHS gymnasium. Carpenter made 6 of 12 shots from the floor...
Robert C. Byrd slows Bridgeport, Childers scores 20 in win
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles scored 15 straight points and kept the Bridgeport Indians off the board for the better part of a quarter and a half, capturing a 42-30 road win on Friday night. “For us to stay in man-to-man for every...
Saturday Salutes
— The Salvation Army and plenty of people who pitched in throughout the area. The Angel Tree effort resulted in the distribution of over 1,000 gifts to area youth. — Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice and Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy. Kiddy has finished up a successful stint as interim city manager, and Pulice is now set to take on the same role until a permanent city manager can be found.
Perez waiver denied by NCAA
The waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Jose Perez has been denied by the NCAA, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday evening. Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan and enrolled at WVU in November for the spring semester.
Sturm passes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles scored 15 straight points and…
Trinity girls sharp early in defeat of Notre Dame
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The girls took the court first in Friday’s doubleheader between Trinity and Notre Dame, and it was the Warriors who came out on top, besting the Fighting Irish, 63-14, at Trinity Christian School. Trinity led wire-to-wire, grabbing a 26-7 lead after the first...
Search for man missing since 2012 rekindles with dig
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — It's clear that the search for a 24-year-old man who went missing 10 years ago from Buckhannon is still very much active. West Virginia State Police and Upshur sheriff's deputies were at a dig site earlier this week in Ellamore, and it was confirmed that they'd obtained a search warrant revolving around the whereabouts of missing man Luke Stout.
South Harrison blows out Petersburg behind 32 from Boulden
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison boys basketball’s biggest mistake against Petersburg on Friday may have happened before the game began. An illegal dunk during pregame warmups by the Hawks granted the visiting Vikings two free throws and possession to start the game. Petersburg scored the first two points of the contest as a result, but that would be its only lead of the night as South Harrison looked dominant the rest of the way in an 89-42 home win.
Notre Dame boys give up halftime lead in loss at Trinity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a red-hot shooting performance from Chayce Adams and a strong effort on the offensive glass, the Trinity Warriors overcame a 2-point halftime deficit to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 66-42, on Friday at Trinity Christian School. Adams set the tone all night...
Faith & Hope service schedule
First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662.
Grafton, W.Va. man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants
OAKLAND — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va. man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on the strength of multiple arrest warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
