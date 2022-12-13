Read full article on original website
Related
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
"The White Lotus" Creator Explained Why They Decided To Kill Off [Spoiler] In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
TODAY.com
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men" After American Pie
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Clarifies Sleeping With "200 Men" Quote. One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with...
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
toofab.com
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’
The hatred between Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ dates all the way back to when they were teenagers.
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
Angela Bassett Recalls How A 12-Year-Old Keke Palmer Actually Got Her The Role As Her Mother In Akeelah And The Bee
Angela Bassett recalled how a 12-year-old Keke Palmer actually helped land her a starring role in Akeelah and the Bee.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie
Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Men's Health
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
Aubrey Plaza Reveals What Really Happened Between Cameron And Harper In ‘White Lotus’
“I think I grabbed a little more than that,” Plaza said while describing a moment in Season 2 that viewers never got to see.
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
E! News
228K+
Followers
57K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0