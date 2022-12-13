Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
Plano City Council Grapples With Its Troll Problem
In a discussion that took part of two different meetings, the Plano City Council decided to address its troll problem, but ended up almost right back where it started. On December 6 and December 12, the body discussed how it should handle speakers who show up, as one council member said, “to advance their social media careers.” The eight members debated the merits of moving the public comment portion of the meeting offline or scheduling it for a different time.
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell ISD addresses district capacity concerns, ideas for expansion
The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Dec. 12 to receive an update on the Bond Steering Committee, outlining future goals for the district when it comes to capacity, expansion, and more. Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies gave an update on the Bond Steering Committee, stating the district's...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas City Council Approves Four New Housing Developments Under Public Facility Corporation Finance Structure
Four housing developments were approved this week under the Public Facility Corporation financing structure, lauded by Dallas City Council members as a mechanism for providing affordable homes for the city’s workforce. “Is there any other way we’re getting affordable housing? Are developers building it for free?” District 1 Councilman...
Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth
Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
starlocalmedia.com
See where the Mesquite Chamber is headed with new chamber president Alex Helgar
Alex Helgar has recently joined the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. Coming from Garland, he brings seven years of experience to the community. What are some of your plans for the Mesquite Chamber?
murphymonitor.com
Plano ISD offers multiple benefits for senior citizens
Plano ISD offers retired seniors in Plano a chance to learn and experience new things and see firsthand how their tax dollars are being spent. The Retired Seniors Valued in Plano (RSVP) is a program created by Plano ISD for members of the community who are 65 years of age and above. The free membership program allows for free or reduced admission to most Plano ISD sporting and fine arts events.
Medical offices coming to vacant lot on FM 1171
Medical office buildings are coming soon to a long-vacant lot on FM 1171 in Flower Mound. The land on the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Churchill Drive, a highly visible spot, has remained vacant for years longer than expected. A site plan for a Children’s Learning Adventure daycare was approved in April 2015, and some foundation and underground work was done, but the daycare seemed to be doing just enough to keep its permits from expiring, then-Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said in 2018. Attempts to reach a CLA representative were unsuccessful, and eventually, all progress ended and the land was sold.
keranews.org
Dallas ordinance targets people experiencing homelessness, lawsuit says
Homeless advocates sued the city of Dallas Wednesday over a recently passed ordinance that bans lingering in some city streets, arguing it illegally targets people experiencing homelessness. The city ordinance prohibits people from lingering on the street with a median of 6 feet or less, or where there's no median....
inforney.com
Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff
Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
Texas Republican hires anti-LGBTQ activist as legislative director
Republican Tony Tinderholt has hired 22-year-old Christian Nationalist Jake Neidert to staff his team.
City of Dallas sued over ordinance that could affect panhandlers
The city of Dallas is facing a lawsuit over an ordinance approved earlier this year that bans standing in the median of a roadway. The ordinance allows city marshals to issue tickets to people standing in the median or in the road.
Grand Prairie teacher charged with having 'improper relationship' with student
A Grand Prairie teacher faces charges that he had an improper relationship with a student, police say. Kenrick Burns submitted his resignation after his arrest.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
Drive-thru coffee shop Seven Brew Coffee approved for Richardson opening
Seven Brew Coffee is planning to open a drive-thru only location in Richardson off of East Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson City Council approved a special permit for a drive-thru only restaurant off of East Belt Line Road during a Dec. 12 City Council meeting. Seven Brew Coffee...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
constructiondive.com
$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month
Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney has updated its development codes. Here's why
Jennifer Arnold sees it as chapters within one broad book. The metaphor is one way to describe the city’s new Unified Development Code, which has revised and compiled multiple major development codes into one resource for the city. The recently-approved code comes as part of a “New Code McKinney” initiative that has been in the works for years.
