Boston is one step closer to potentially providing reparations for its Black community. According to the Associated Press, the Boston City Council voted unanimously to establish a small commission that will study the generational trauma caused by U.S. slavery and its role in the current racial wealth gap. The task force will also explore possible compensation for the systemic inequality within Boston, which has been well documented in housing, education, and healthcare sectors.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO