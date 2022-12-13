Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Woman says she cuts excess off food at the supermarket before weighing and paying
A TikToker has divided opinion after she revealed she cuts off the excess produce on food at the supermarket before weighing and paying for it. The user who goes by the name of Meia (mimicarter81) posted a video to the social media platform showing two broccoli stems she had cut off the main vegetable. Watch it below:
Complex
Mexico’s President Asks Bad Bunny to Perform Free Show Following Fake Ticket Debacle
The president of Mexico is attempting to rectify the Bad Bunny concert debacle. The Associated Press reports that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has implored the Puerto Rican superstar to host a free show in Mexico City for his fans. Bad Bunny played a sold-out show in Mexico’s capital last Friday, which unfortunately resulted in thousands not being able to attend due to an unprecedented amount of fake tickets.
Hidden Igloo Bar is Found on a Frozen Minnesota Lake
Sports on T.V., beer, piping hot food; this one-of-a-kind bar has a little bit of everything. In fact, you can even fish from your own barstool. The only problem is it's only around a few months a year. Finding this hidden gem isn't exactly easy. But if you ask the...
Vice
Wild, politically-charged photos of the late 80s post-punk boom
After rising to power in 1979, Margaret Thatcher spent the next decade planting seeds of neoliberalism that would have devastating consequences for decades to come. With the Thatcher regime promulgating free trade, open markets, privatisation and deregulation, multinational corporations rose to the fore, increasing inequality and environmental destruction in the UK and developing countries around the globe.
Complex
Boston City Council Votes to Form Task Force Studying Reparations for Black Community
Boston is one step closer to potentially providing reparations for its Black community. According to the Associated Press, the Boston City Council voted unanimously to establish a small commission that will study the generational trauma caused by U.S. slavery and its role in the current racial wealth gap. The task force will also explore possible compensation for the systemic inequality within Boston, which has been well documented in housing, education, and healthcare sectors.
Tree Hugger
US to Ban Refrigerants With High Global Warming Potential
In a warming world, more people are buying air conditioners, and heat pumps are touted as a tool for getting off fossil fuels. But there's a problem: Many of them are filled with refrigerants that are serious greenhouse gases. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a ban on refrigerants with high global warming potential (GWP) by 2025.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
First Special Service Force: The ‘Devil’s Brigade’ That Struck Fear Into the Germans
The various Special Forces groups of the Second World War played a major role in the evolution of elite units in the decades to follow. This is particularly true of the First Special Service Force (1SSF) – also known as the “Devil’s Brigade” – who operated in the European Theater between 1942-44.
a-z-animals.com
Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
Have you ever heard of chicken of the woods mushrooms? This mushroom shouldn’t be confused with hen of the woods, which is another type of edible mushroom. The chicken of the woods is a unique edible mushroom with a bright, gold-yellow hue and deliciously meat-like texture that gave it its name.
Complex
Average Rent In Canada Rises Over $2,000 For the First Time
For the first time, the national rent average for all types of property in Canada soared over $2,000 in November, marking a 2.5 per cent rise from October, according to a report from Rentals.ca. Renters in 2022 are paying approximately $224 more this year than they were in 2021, marking...
Complex
White House Says Free COVID-19 Tests Will Be Available Through Mail Again Amid Surge Concerns
Free at-home COVID-19 test delivery is returning amid winter surge concerns, the White House announced on Thursday. The effort, per the Biden administration, is part of what the White House is billing as its COVID-19 Winter Preparedness Plan. As frustrated COVID-cautious Americans will note, the free-tests-by-mail announcement marks the return of a previously paused program that was estimated to have seen hundreds of millions of tests distributed across the country.
People are taking GHB in clubs. Experts say we're not paying enough attention.
Experts say GHB deserves more of our attention and caution, and those who are taking it should be armed with information about its dangers.
