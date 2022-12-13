ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Woman says she cuts excess off food at the supermarket before weighing and paying

A TikToker has divided opinion after she revealed she cuts off the excess produce on food at the supermarket before weighing and paying for it. The user who goes by the name of Meia (mimicarter81) posted a video to the social media platform showing two broccoli stems she had cut off the main vegetable. Watch it below:
Complex

Mexico’s President Asks Bad Bunny to Perform Free Show Following Fake Ticket Debacle

The president of Mexico is attempting to rectify the Bad Bunny concert debacle. The Associated Press reports that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has implored the Puerto Rican superstar to host a free show in Mexico City for his fans. Bad Bunny played a sold-out show in Mexico’s capital last Friday, which unfortunately resulted in thousands not being able to attend due to an unprecedented amount of fake tickets.
Vice

Wild, politically-charged photos of the late 80s post-punk boom

After rising to power in 1979, Margaret Thatcher spent the next decade planting seeds of neoliberalism that would have devastating consequences for decades to come. With the Thatcher regime promulgating free trade, open markets, privatisation and deregulation, multinational corporations rose to the fore, increasing inequality and environmental destruction in the UK and developing countries around the globe.
Complex

Boston City Council Votes to Form Task Force Studying Reparations for Black Community

Boston is one step closer to potentially providing reparations for its Black community. According to the Associated Press, the Boston City Council voted unanimously to establish a small commission that will study the generational trauma caused by U.S. slavery and its role in the current racial wealth gap. The task force will also explore possible compensation for the systemic inequality within Boston, which has been well documented in housing, education, and healthcare sectors.
Tree Hugger

US to Ban Refrigerants With High Global Warming Potential

In a warming world, more people are buying air conditioners, and heat pumps are touted as a tool for getting off fossil fuels. But there's a problem: Many of them are filled with refrigerants that are serious greenhouse gases. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a ban on refrigerants with high global warming potential (GWP) by 2025.
a-z-animals.com

Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms: A Complete Guide

Have you ever heard of chicken of the woods mushrooms? This mushroom shouldn’t be confused with hen of the woods, which is another type of edible mushroom. The chicken of the woods is a unique edible mushroom with a bright, gold-yellow hue and deliciously meat-like texture that gave it its name.
Complex

Average Rent In Canada Rises Over $2,000 For the First Time

For the first time, the national rent average for all types of property in Canada soared over $2,000 in November, marking a 2.5 per cent rise from October, according to a report from Rentals.ca. Renters in 2022 are paying approximately $224 more this year than they were in 2021, marking...
Complex

White House Says Free COVID-19 Tests Will Be Available Through Mail Again Amid Surge Concerns

Free at-home COVID-19 test delivery is returning amid winter surge concerns, the White House announced on Thursday. The effort, per the Biden administration, is part of what the White House is billing as its COVID-19 Winter Preparedness Plan. As frustrated COVID-cautious Americans will note, the free-tests-by-mail announcement marks the return of a previously paused program that was estimated to have seen hundreds of millions of tests distributed across the country.

