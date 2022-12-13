ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Gonzaga beat No. 4 Alabama? Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris join Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
 3 days ago
Every Tuesday, Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris take over the Gonzaga Nation podcast to talk about Gonzaga men's basketball.

On this week's episode, they talk about Gonzaga's matchup with Alabama and how excited they are for this year's NCAA tournament.

