Luka Modric Consoled By Sergio Aguero And Angel Di Maria After Croatia's World Cup Dream Dies

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Modric was on the verge of tears when he was subbed off in the 81st minute of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.

Luka Modric was on the verge of tears when he was subbed off in the 81st minute of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old may still make one last appearance at the FIFA World Cup if he is selected to play in Saturday's third-place playoff.

But his dream of leading Croatia to their first ever World Cup title is over.

Modric, who was part of the Croatia team that lost 4-2 to France in the 2018 final, was given a standing ovation from all four corners of Lusail Stadium when he exited Tuesday's semi-final.

He was consoled by unused Argentina substitute Angel Di Maria after the final whistle.

Di Maria and Modric had been Real Madrid teammates for two seasons between 2012 and 2014.

Modric also received a hug from former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero in the tunnel.

Luka Modric pictured looking disappointed while leaving the field during Croatia's 3-0 loss to Argentina in their 2022 World Cup semi-final

IMAGO/Xinhua/Cao Can

