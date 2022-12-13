Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Ashland police create tip website for missing 15-year-old
Ashland Police announced they have created a page to let people share tips on the location of a missing 15-year-old. Emilee Dubes left her home on December 4, 2022, and has not been seen since. On the Ashland police's website, they created a page where people can submit tips. People...
krcgtv.com
Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police
UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
krcgtv.com
Moniteau County Sheriff's Office holds 4th annual 'Shop with a Cop'
The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office held its fourth annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Along with the sheriff's office, The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office held its fourth annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Along with the sheriff's office, California Police, Tipton Police, Jamestown Police, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and...
krcgtv.com
Candlelight vigil held for missing Ashland teen Emilee Dubes
Ashland — Several dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil for missing 15-year-old Emilee Dubes Wednesday evening. The vigil was organized by Missing Missouri. With 669 juveniles registered as missing in Missouri, Missing Missouri co-founder Marianne Asher-Chapman said Emilee's disappearance is a part of a growing problem. "There's...
krcgtv.com
Local blood center partners with hospital to help close blood shortage gap in Missouri
OSAGE BEACH — Blood donation centers have faced extreme donation declines each year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With the holidays approaching, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and Lake Regional Health System are partnering to help bridge a widening gap that could make the difference between life and death for patients in Missouri.
krcgtv.com
Two Chamois women arrested for stealing a catalytic converter
Two Chamois women have been charged, accused of stealing a catalytic converter. Someone called the Moniteau County Sheriff's office on Wednesday to say they saw two women cutting a catalytic converter off a truck in the commuter parking lot at California Drive and Highway 50, according to a press release.
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri reviewing allegations of racism from alleged student leader
COLUMBIA — For the second time in just over a month, the University of Missouri condemned racist rhetoric on its campus, opening a review of a case involving a social media post from a student that uses a racial epithet. Last week, in a statement, MU officials announced they...
krcgtv.com
Columbia evacuates building, shuts down streets around Guitar Building
The City of Columbia evacuated a building and shut down part of Walnut Street on Thursday. The closure comes after bricks fell from the Guitar Building on Wednesday. The city said the bricks were non-structural wall elements. But "out of an abundance of caution for public safety," the city decided...
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
krcgtv.com
Laddonia man dead after crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County
A Laddonia man is dead after a crash on Highway 54 on Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that Harold Troesser, 84, of Laddonia, was driving a 1999 Ford F150 east on 54 at Route HH Wednesday afternoon. The patrol said that Troesser failed to yield...
krcgtv.com
Walnut Street in Columbia remains closed until Guitar Building gets structural approval
COLUMBIA — City engineers continued to examine the structural integrity of one of Columbia’s most iconic buildings. The Guitar Building on Eighth Street across from the Boone County Courthouse was built in 1911. Firefighters closed a section of Walnut Street near the Guitar Building after some of the...
krcgtv.com
Part of Walnut Street shut down after bricks fall from Columbia building
Part of a downtown Columbia street was shut down on Wednesday after several bricks fell off of the Guitar Building. City officials closed Walnut Street between 8th and 9th Streets. The street will stay closed until workers can fix the area the bricks came from. No one was hurt, and...
krcgtv.com
"We had no heat, no hot water, nothing": Gygr-Gas customer on company shutdown
BOONVILLE — After paying $2,000 for a year's worth of propane, Travis Malone, his wife, and their baby went without propane for a week after being promised it would be refilled by Gygr-Gas representatives. According to customers, this Boonville-based metered propane company has amassed a reputation for failing to fulfill promises.
krcgtv.com
Several Mid-Missouri teams set to play in Norm Stewart Classic
Columbia — Several Mid-Missouri teams will be making the trip to Mizzou Arena to play in the Norm Stewart Classic in the coming days. Starting on Thursday, a total of 22 games will be played in the next three days. Both Blair Oaks and South Callaway will kick things...
krcgtv.com
Basketball Jays are young, again, but still remain full of optimism
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City basketball Jays may have had a young team last year, but this year ... Well, they’re young again. “We were young last year,” second-year head coach Josh Buffington said, "but that doesn’t mean we’re not still young this year. We're playing a freshman and three sophomores quite a bit.”
Comments / 0