Ashland, MO

krcgtv.com

Ashland police create tip website for missing 15-year-old

Ashland Police announced they have created a page to let people share tips on the location of a missing 15-year-old. Emilee Dubes left her home on December 4, 2022, and has not been seen since. On the Ashland police's website, they created a page where people can submit tips. People...
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police

UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Moniteau County Sheriff's Office holds 4th annual 'Shop with a Cop'

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office held its fourth annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Along with the sheriff's office, The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office held its fourth annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Along with the sheriff's office, California Police, Tipton Police, Jamestown Police, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Candlelight vigil held for missing Ashland teen Emilee Dubes

Ashland — Several dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil for missing 15-year-old Emilee Dubes Wednesday evening. The vigil was organized by Missing Missouri. With 669 juveniles registered as missing in Missouri, Missing Missouri co-founder Marianne Asher-Chapman said Emilee's disappearance is a part of a growing problem. "There's...
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Two Chamois women arrested for stealing a catalytic converter

Two Chamois women have been charged, accused of stealing a catalytic converter. Someone called the Moniteau County Sheriff's office on Wednesday to say they saw two women cutting a catalytic converter off a truck in the commuter parking lot at California Drive and Highway 50, according to a press release.
krcgtv.com

Columbia evacuates building, shuts down streets around Guitar Building

The City of Columbia evacuated a building and shut down part of Walnut Street on Thursday. The closure comes after bricks fell from the Guitar Building on Wednesday. The city said the bricks were non-structural wall elements. But "out of an abundance of caution for public safety," the city decided...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Laddonia man dead after crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County

A Laddonia man is dead after a crash on Highway 54 on Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that Harold Troesser, 84, of Laddonia, was driving a 1999 Ford F150 east on 54 at Route HH Wednesday afternoon. The patrol said that Troesser failed to yield...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

"We had no heat, no hot water, nothing": Gygr-Gas customer on company shutdown

BOONVILLE — After paying $2,000 for a year's worth of propane, Travis Malone, his wife, and their baby went without propane for a week after being promised it would be refilled by Gygr-Gas representatives. According to customers, this Boonville-based metered propane company has amassed a reputation for failing to fulfill promises.
BOONVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Several Mid-Missouri teams set to play in Norm Stewart Classic

Columbia — Several Mid-Missouri teams will be making the trip to Mizzou Arena to play in the Norm Stewart Classic in the coming days. Starting on Thursday, a total of 22 games will be played in the next three days. Both Blair Oaks and South Callaway will kick things...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Basketball Jays are young, again, but still remain full of optimism

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City basketball Jays may have had a young team last year, but this year ... Well, they’re young again. “We were young last year,” second-year head coach Josh Buffington said, "but that doesn’t mean we’re not still young this year. We're playing a freshman and three sophomores quite a bit.”

