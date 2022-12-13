Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
news3lv.com
Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're back to open the books, and this week we're focused on the top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas. Open the Books founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to discuss what he found.
news3lv.com
Eight casinos to launch fireworks for New Year's 2023 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Eight casinos in Las Vegas will launch fireworks to welcome the new year. Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci say they will unveil full details on Thursday for "America's Party 2023." The annual fireworks display helps celebrate...
news3lv.com
Workshop held in North Las Vegas about new ticketing laws in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people packed a local North Las Vegas community center to hear about a new bill that will decriminalize minor traffic offenses. The workshop hosted by Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II was held at the Pearson Community Center. Community leaders gave details regarding Assembly Bill 116, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
news3lv.com
'Bugs Bunny at the Symphony' to make Las Vegas debut at The Smith Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Looney Tunes characters are making their way on stage to mark their Las Vegas debut. "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" is teaming up with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring the classic show to the valley. The nearly sold-out performance is adding a matinee...
news3lv.com
Tickets on sale now for new immersive Disney experience coming to Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive have officially announced the opening date for a new immersive Disney experience coming to town next year. Tickets are now on sale for the experience, beginning on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Lighthouse Artspace, located inside The...
news3lv.com
Atomic Museum in Las Vegas reveals new exhibit on nuclear testing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas's Atomic Museum is unveiling a new explosive exhibit. “The Bomb Without The Boom" exhibit celebrated its debut on Thursday. The new exhibit aims to answer the question "What happened to our nukes?" It highlights how the United States can assure the safety and...
news3lv.com
Where is the marijuana money for schools, why is Nevada still short in student funding?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Overcrowded classrooms, old textbooks, are teacher shortages are just some of the issues you see across Nevada schools because they say they aren't getting enough money. Earlier this week a national report ranked Nevada near the bottom when it comes to school funding. It's something...
news3lv.com
Assistance League offering high-end fashion for holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Need an outfit for a holiday or New Year's Eve party, but watching your wallet?. We've had some stunning designing holiday looks for less thanks to the Assistance League's Thrift Shop!. Diana Anderson, president of the Assistance League of Las Vegas, joined us to share...
news3lv.com
'Let's Go Big:' New Year's Eve celebration plans released for Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — America’s Party is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for its 22nd year with a huge New Year’s Eve celebration planned. It’s called the “Let’s Go Big” celebration, with fireworks launched at eight resort locations. It will be an...
news3lv.com
Donations sought to help dog found in Las Vegas suffering from severe mange
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is asking for some help to treat a 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas. The Foundation said in a Facebook post that Penny came into the shelter on Wednesday night "in itchy agony." Mange is...
news3lv.com
Report: Bobby Petrino to join UNLV football coaching staff
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Missouri State head football coach Bobby Petrino is joining the UNLV Rebels coaching staff, according to a new report. He will serve as the offensive coordinator for head coach Barry Odom, ESPN's Chris Low reported Thursday morning. Petrino, 61, has spent the last three seasons...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas law enforcement host annual 'Santa in the Crosswalk' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa made a visit to the valley this morning, looking for people on the naughty list. He walked through a crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard and Bruce with a radio to notify his 'reindeer' that a driver did not yield when he was crossing the street.
news3lv.com
Crash blocks multiple lanes on southbound I-15 south of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Traffic is getting by on one lane as authorities respond to a crash on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas Thursday morning. Multiple lanes were closed for the crash on southbound I-15 in Jean, about 15 miles north of the California state line. Nevada State...
news3lv.com
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Thousands of jobs added in November as Nevada unemployment rate continues to increase
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada unemployment rate has increased for the second month despite thousands of jobs being added in November. According to new numbers released by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), 5,300 jobs were added in Nevada last month. Employment has increased by...
news3lv.com
Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
news3lv.com
Culinary Union pickets Valley Hospital ahead of strike authorization vote
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hundreds of Culinary Union workers rallied outside Valley Hospital ahead of a strike authorization vote on Friday. Secretary of state-elect Cisco Aguilar and Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom joined workers on the picket line. Culinary Union represents approximately 90 housekeeping, cooks, cashiers, kitchen workers, and...
news3lv.com
Nevada public "not even close" to adequate funding: Education leaders respond after report
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada students continue to be among the worst-funded in the nation. That's according to the Education Law Center's 2022 Making the Grade Report. It's not surprising to many in the Silver State. Not only does funding impact the resources in our classrooms, but also learning...
