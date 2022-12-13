ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eight casinos to launch fireworks for New Year's 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Eight casinos in Las Vegas will launch fireworks to welcome the new year. Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci say they will unveil full details on Thursday for "America's Party 2023." The annual fireworks display helps celebrate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Workshop held in North Las Vegas about new ticketing laws in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people packed a local North Las Vegas community center to hear about a new bill that will decriminalize minor traffic offenses. The workshop hosted by Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II was held at the Pearson Community Center. Community leaders gave details regarding Assembly Bill 116, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Atomic Museum in Las Vegas reveals new exhibit on nuclear testing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas's Atomic Museum is unveiling a new explosive exhibit. “The Bomb Without The Boom" exhibit celebrated its debut on Thursday. The new exhibit aims to answer the question "What happened to our nukes?" It highlights how the United States can assure the safety and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Assistance League offering high-end fashion for holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Need an outfit for a holiday or New Year's Eve party, but watching your wallet?. We've had some stunning designing holiday looks for less thanks to the Assistance League's Thrift Shop!. Diana Anderson, president of the Assistance League of Las Vegas, joined us to share...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Report: Bobby Petrino to join UNLV football coaching staff

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Missouri State head football coach Bobby Petrino is joining the UNLV Rebels coaching staff, according to a new report. He will serve as the offensive coordinator for head coach Barry Odom, ESPN's Chris Low reported Thursday morning. Petrino, 61, has spent the last three seasons...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Crash blocks multiple lanes on southbound I-15 south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Traffic is getting by on one lane as authorities respond to a crash on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas Thursday morning. Multiple lanes were closed for the crash on southbound I-15 in Jean, about 15 miles north of the California state line. Nevada State...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Culinary Union pickets Valley Hospital ahead of strike authorization vote

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hundreds of Culinary Union workers rallied outside Valley Hospital ahead of a strike authorization vote on Friday. Secretary of state-elect Cisco Aguilar and Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom joined workers on the picket line. Culinary Union represents approximately 90 housekeeping, cooks, cashiers, kitchen workers, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

