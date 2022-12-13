ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia transportation officials award more than $152.4M during October

By T.A. DeFeo
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiMe0_0jhRXoeN00
Georgia Department of Transportation work on replacement of the Interstate 20 bridge that spans the Savannah River. Facebook / Georgia Department of Transportation

(The Center Square) — The State Transportation Board awarded more than $152.4 million for 25 projects during its October 2022 meeting.

So far in fiscal 2023, the board has awarded more than $573.2 million in construction contracts. The total includes "Design-Bid-Build," Transportation Investment Act and locally administered projects.

Of the projects contracted, the Georgia Department of Transportation said the bulk of the awarded funds (83%) went to resurfacing projects. With 11%, maintenance represented the second most awarded funds, followed by bridge construction (4%) and safety (2%).

A $9 million contract awarded to The Scruggs Company was the single largest investment for the month. The money will fund a project to resurface more than 10.3 miles of milling and resurfacing on State Route 35 from the Colquitt County line to the south of U.S. Highway 82/State Route 520 in Tift County.

The state also agreed to spend roughly $4 million on various bridge rehabilitation projects in Warren County as part of the awards.

GDOT officials previously told The Center Square that inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, GDOT officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects.

Meanwhile, this week, transportation officials said that of the 15 projects in the state’s Major Mobility Investment Program, five are in active construction, and three will start in 2023, including a $685.6 million project to reconstruct the Interstate 285/Interstate 20 east interchange in DeKalb County.

"With the growth of Georgia’s industries and population, we’re excited to have so many MMIP projects underway to meet motorists’ needs now and in the future," GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said in an announcement. "...By the end of 2023, we will have almost $1.3 billion of MMIP projects either constructed or under construction, further improving how Georgians, visitors and freight move through the state."

