Illinois quick hits: Police look for robbery spree suspects; 'Sixteen Candles' home sells

Police look for robbery spree suspects

Chicago police are looking for two to four people believed to be responsible for 50 armed robberies over four days last week.

In each case, police said the suspects wore dark clothing with hoods and ski masks, exited a nearby car and approached people on the sidewalk and robbed them at gunpoint.

The robberies occurred on Chicago’s north and west sides. Robberies have increased by 15% across the city from last year, according to police statistics.

Applications open for 'Most Endangered' places

Landmarks Illinois is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.

The group said the annual list calls attention to historic and culturally significant sites around the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition or inappropriate development.

Some of the structures on the 2022 list include the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, the Elk’s Lodge in Rockford, and Gillson Park in Wilmette.

'Sixteen Candles' home sells

The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age film has sold for $1.6 million.

The Evanston house was the home of Molly Ringwald’s character in “Sixteen Candles.” The 5,000-square-foot home was built in 1931 and includes five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and a jacuzzi.

Although many of the scenes from the film were shot in Evanston, other scenes were filmed in Skokie, Highland Park, Northbrook and Winnetka.