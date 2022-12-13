Read full article on original website
Noem and some legislators want a board vetting foreign ownership of ag land
Governor Kristi Noem and some legislators plan to introduce a bill to establish a vetting process for foreign purchases of agricultural land in South Dakota. The plan includes creating a board to investigate proposed purchases of ag land by foreign interests, and to make recommendations of approval or denial. “With this new process, we will […] The post Noem and some legislators want a board vetting foreign ownership of ag land appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds decisions in cabin dispute
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge didn’t err in a disagreement over a remodeling contract for a Black Hills cabin, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices found no reason to overturn any of the decisions in Suvada v. Muller. The court publicly released its unanimous opinion Thursday.
