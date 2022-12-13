Governor Kristi Noem and some legislators plan to introduce a bill to establish a vetting process for foreign purchases of agricultural land in South Dakota. The plan includes creating a board to investigate proposed purchases of ag land by foreign interests, and to make recommendations of approval or denial. “With this new process, we will […] The post Noem and some legislators want a board vetting foreign ownership of ag land appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO