ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Candidates for Illinois school boards begin filing nominating petitions

By Kevin Bessler
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kfPL_0jhRX5D300
The Crystal Lake-based School District 155 Board met Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 to discuss a tax levy increase that would boost revenue. Photo courtesy of the Northwest Herald

(The Center Square) – Those who aspire to help govern their local school district in Illinois may now file nominating petitions.

Nearly 6,000 men and women serve on school boards in the state, which covers 852 school districts.

Some incoming members will have the responsibility of allocating part of hundreds of millions of dollars in unspent COVID-19 relief money. Reatha Owen, senior director of Field and Equity Services with the Illinois Association of School Boards, said preparation for incoming board members will be important.

“I think research is the key,” Owen said. “Looking at what do they have as far as district goals in their strategic plan, what are the priorities that they are focusing on, what are some large initiatives that the board will be focusing on.”

Revenue sources for Illinois schools come mainly from local taxes, about 43.5%, while nearly 32% comes from the state, and 24.7% is from the federal government.

A new law that takes effect on Jan. 1 mandates school board members to receive training on “trauma-informed practices.” Practices include “the prevalence of trauma among students, including the prevalence of trauma among student populations” and “the effects of implicit or explicit bias on recognizing trauma among various students in connection with race, ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation,” among other things.

School board candidates must have at least 50 signatures from registered voters in their district to file nominating petitions. The deadline to file is Dec. 19.

With few exceptions, governing school boards consist of seven members elected to serve four year terms. Terms are staggered so there are three to four seats contested at each biennial election.

In many school districts, candidates run at-large. This means members of the board can live anywhere within the district and a voter can vote for any candidate or candidates.

The next consolidated election will be April 4, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast in support, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues. "This is the greatest state in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Project looks to increase broadband access for Illinois farmers

(The Center Square) – Lack of broadband access and slow internet speeds keep Illinois corn and soybean farmers from higher productivity. A new initiative seeks to improve that. Adrianne Furniss, executive director of the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, said economic development is suffering in rural communities. “The story we hear in Illinois rural counties is that outside of the county seat, broadband is pretty lousy,” Furniss said. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

School choice supporters vow to continue fight in Kentucky after Supreme Court ruling

(The Center Square) – Supporters of school choice measures say they’re not giving up bringing the education policy to Kentucky, even though the state’s Supreme Court struck down a law Thursday that would have allowed education opportunity accounts in the state. EdChoice Kentucky President Andrew Vandiver told The Center Square the court’s unanimous ruling went against 30 years of legal precedents that helped expand school choice options across the country. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Arizona ballot proposition roundup

(The Center Square) – The Arizona-based Common Sense Institute released its 2022 Initiative Results & Free Enterprise Analysis report on Thursday, which analyzed how the proposition that voters approved will impact the economy. Its report looked at four propositions, including Prop. 130, which has to do with property taxes,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment held steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed as weak. All that means, The Buckeye Institute, is more stopped looking for jobs in November. “This means that...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

18 AGs, others file briefs in case supporting parental rights in schools

(The Center Square) – Eighteen attorneys general led by Montana's Austin Knudsen filed an amicus brief with an appeals court in support of parental rights in school in a case filed by Parents Defending Education against Linn-Mar School District in Iowa. Represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, PDE sued in August in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Iowa, Cedar Rapids Division, arguing Linn Mar’s policy to withhold information about children from their parents is unconstitutional. PDE asked the court to issue a preliminary...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn

(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan met constitutional standards. Specifically, the trial court’s legal conclusion that RSP is constitutionally compliant is unsupported by findings of fact that are supported by competent evidence," Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion released...
The Center Square

Raffensperger calls on Georgia lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs

(The Center Square) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants state lawmakers to relegate general election runoffs to the history books. "Georgia is one of the only states in [the] country with a General Election Runoff," Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a Wednesday press release. "We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: 2023 will be a big year for Iowa taxpayers

Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in just a few weeks as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law this year. At this moment, Iowa has a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent. In 2023, this will change to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa as soon as the clock...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice law

(The Center Square) – In a unanimous verdict, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a state circuit court ruling that struck down a school choice program approved by lawmakers. The 7-0 decision found the Education Opportunity Act, which the General Assembly passed in 2021, violated Section 184 of the state’s constitution, which blocks the collection of money for any non-public school unless it’s approved by voters. The opinion, written...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Appeals court leaves injunction on Ohio abortion ban in place

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s 1st District Court of Appeals refused Friday to take up the state’s appeal of an injunction on its six-week abortion ban. The appellate court sent the case back to the lower court to continue, and complete, proceedings in the case. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the law firm WilmerHale will now continue the litigation in...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The Georgia chapter of a national grassroots advocacy organization wants state lawmakers to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia says the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. The group tells The Center Square exclusively that it plans to launch a six-figure campaign to encourage lawmakers to repeal the CON requirement when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy