Alameda tried to redeem 3,000 wBTC days before bankruptcy: BitGo CEO
Mike Belshe, the CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo has confirmed that Alameda Research attempted to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in the days before FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11. During a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces hosted by decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Belshe confirmed the firm...
Central Banks to set standards on banks’ crypto exposure - BIS
A global standard for banks' exposure to crypto assets has been endorsed by the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The standard, which sets a limit of 2% on crypto reserves among banks, must be implemented on January 1, 2025, according to an official announcement on Dec. 16.
US Financial Stability Oversight Council urges congressional action on crypto
Officials with the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, have recommended U.S. lawmakers pass legislation aimed at addressing regulatory gaps for crypto-related activities. In its annual report released on Dec. 16, the FSOC. members of Congress pass legislation granting “explicit rulemaking authority for federal financial regulators over the...
CryptoQuant verifies Binance's reserves, reports no ‘FTX-like’ behavior
Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has released a report analyzing the recently released proof-of-reserves audit of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Centralized exchanges have been cast into the spotlight over the past month following the collapse of FTX, none more so than Binance, which has been scrambling to reassure customers and investors that it has sufficient reserves and is fully backed.
BNB insurance for Binance listing? CZ addresses delisted project's claims
A decentralized social network project called Mithril (MITH) was recently delisted from Binance and in return, the crypto project asked for the 200,000 Binance Coin (BNB) it had to deposit as insurance for listing on the exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao aka CZ responded to MITH’s demand on Twitter with...
New York State issues guidance for banks seeking to engage in activities with crypto
The New York state Department of Financial Services (DFS) released guidance on Dec. 15 for regulated banks seeking to engage in activities with virtual currency. The guidance, which took effect immediately, describes the application process and “summarizes the types of information the Department considers relevant” for obtaining the agency’s approval.
16 industry leaders on practical ways to boost crypto’s reputation
While it has staunch defenders and high-profile enthusiasts, there’s no question the crypto industry has been the subject of intense scrutiny. Many leading voices, from media figures and financial pundits to elected officials, fairly regularly publish opinions on crypto ranging from skeptical to downright hostile. And a recent spate of less-than-positive events in the crypto space isn’t helping to enhance the industry’s broader reputation.
FCA’s incoming chair calls for further crypto regulation
The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recently appointed chair has presented an unfriendly attitude toward cryptocurrencies in a cross-party Treasury select committee meeting. Ashley Alder, who will assume control of the FCA in February, told Treasury members on Dec. 14 that cryptocurrency-related businesses were "deliberately evasive" and suggested...
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
Microsoft bans cryptocurrency mining on cloud services
Cloud computing giant Microsoft is taking measures to increase stability of its cloud services by forcing new restrictions for activities like cryptocurrency mining. Microsoft has quietly banned crypto mining from its online services in order to better protect its customers and clouds, British technology news agency The Register reported on Dec. 15.
Crypto.com continues its worldwide registration push with Brazilian EMI license
Crypto.com has received a Payment Institution License (EMI) from Banco Central do Brasil, the central bank of Brazil. The license will allow it to “continue offering regulated fiat wallet services for customers in Brazil,” according to an announcement on the company’s website. Crypto.com has offered a Visa card in Brazil for purchases in cryptocurrency or fiat since last year.
Amber Group raises $300M to recover from FTX contagion
Amber has completed a new $300 million Series C funding round, led by blockchain-focused venture capital company Fenbushi Capital US, the firm announced on Twitter on Dec. 15. The new funding round comes as Amber has decided to pause its previous Series B funding and proceed with Series C instead due to FTX collapse.
Binance proof-of-reserves removed from the auditor's site
Crypto exchange Binance has seen its proof-of-reserve audits removed from auditor Mazars’ website. Mazars’ official website shows they fully discontinued Mazars Veritas, a section dedicated to cryptocurrency exchange audits. The tool was developed by Mazars in order to bring “trust and transparency to the digital asset sector,” using the Silver Sixpence Merkle Tree Generating tool to complement proof-of-reserve reports.
The VC-dominated crypto funding model needs a reboot
Does the crypto industry’s funding space need an overhaul? This is one of many questions swirling in the wake of FTX’s downfall: When the prominent exchange collapsed, it left behind a long line of helpless creditors and lenders — including many promising projects dependent on funds promised by Sam Bankman-Fried and company.
Corporate America has finally taken notice of Web3 — US trademark lawyer
This year saw an influx of trademark applications filed by various companies looking to get in on the Web3 action. By November, a total of 4,999 trademark applications had been filed in the United States for cryptocurrencies and digital-related goods and services — according to United States Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
Bitcoin and Ethereum gave back their gains, but has anything actually changed?
Crypto markets threw a nice head fake this week by rallying into resistance on a “positive” Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, before retracing the majority of those gains right after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took on a surprisingly hawkish tone during his post-rate-hike presser. The Fed hiked...
Only for foreign trade: Bank of Russia stands against free crypto investment
Russia’s central bank is ready to consider allowing cryptocurrency use within the country, but only as part of a legal experiment, said governor Elvira Nabiullina. “It’s possible to consider transactions through an authorized organization in the country as part of an experimental legal regime, but that would require a relevant law,” Nabiullina stated during a Bank of Russia press conference on Dec. 16.
France may oblige crypto platforms to obtain licenses
Following the global trend of tightening the crypto regulation in the aftermath of recent market failures, France may reassess its eased regime of licensing for digital asset providers. That would challenge the nation’s efforts to present itself as one of the most pro-crypto countries in Europe. According to the...
New House Financial Services Committee chair wants to delay crypto tax changes
The incoming United States House Financial Services Committee chair, Patrick McHenry, wants the Treasury to delay implementing a section of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that deals with digital assets and tax collection. McHenry sent a letter on Dec. 14 to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with questions and...
Hal Finney’s wife resumes activity on Bitcoin pioneer’s Twitter account to avoid potential purge
Fran Finney, the wife of computer scientist Hal Finney — the recipient of the first transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain from Satoshi Nakamoto — reactivated her late husband’s Twitter account amid concerns Twitter CEO Elon Musk might purge the content from the social media platform due to inactivity.
