CoinDesk
Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody
In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research.
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
CoinDesk
Basel Committee Endorses Global Crypto Banking Rules to Be Implemented by 2025
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has endorsed its global crypto banking rules for implementation by Jan. 1, 2025, according to an emailed statement on Friday. An accompanying document by the committee, which is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks, suggested that a bank's exposure to certain crypto assets must not exceed 2% and should generally be lower than 1%. These particular assets are tokenized traditional assets including non-fungible tokens, stablecoins and unbacked crypto assets that don't meet classification conditions. Meanwhile, those assets from the list above that do meet the criteria "are subject to capital requirements based on the risk weights of underlying exposures as set out in the existing Basel Framework."
Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) needs to execute its revamp successfully and end a string of negative headlines from Switzerland's second-biggest bank, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview aired on Saturday.
China has reportedly asked big banks to help stabilize the country's bond market as retail investors pull out in droves
China has asked some of the country's largest banks to help stabilize its bond market, Bloomberg reported. Bond prices have dropped as retail investors pull funds out of fixed-income products. Those investors are shifting to riskier assets as economic recovery prospects for China brighten. China has asked some of the...
A Patriot missile battery from the US could create new headaches for Russia in Ukraine and throw a wrench into its terror campaign
As Russia continues to fire missiles and drones at Ukraine's civil infrastructure, the US and allies have ramped up deliveries of air defense systems.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Co-Founder of OneCoin Pyramid Scheme Pleads Guilty; CoinDesk Market Index Drops
One of the founders behind OneCoin, Karl Greenwood, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Friday after one of the largest financial scams of all time, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
Putin's vow to cut off Russian oil for G7 price-cap buyers is cracking, going by these 7 India-bound cargoes
Russia is shipping millions of barrels of oil to India on Western-insured tankers, the FT reported Friday. It's the first sign Moscow may be breaking Putin's vow to shun countries that accept a G7 price cap. The cap has already sent its oil exports nosediving, and looks set to hit...
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
CoinDesk
Embattled Crypto Firm FTX Wants to Sell Its Functioning Units, Including LedgerX
Crypto exchange FTX petitioned a federal court for permission to sell several subsidiaries on Thursday, including U.S.-based derivatives wing LedgerX. In a document filed to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware, attorneys for FTX said it was a priority for the company's current management to "explore" the sale or find other strategic transactions for certain subsidiaries.
TechCrunch
Can China’s venture capital market help it reignite growth?
It’s not a secret that the Chinese economy slowed in recent quarters, thanks to global macroeconomic turbulence, geopolitical matters and the country’s now-fading zero-COVID policies. The policies, which China’s government is presently dismantling, resulted in frequent lockdowns in the nation’s populous cities, while other precepts of the policy disrupted trade and transit.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Archblock Attempting to Bring US Banks to DeFi; Bitcoin and Ether Stall
Archblock, a core developer of unsecured lending protocol TrueFi, is working with Adapt3r, a subsidiary of alternative asset manager MJL Capital, to bring U.S.-regulated community banks to decentralized finance (DeFi). This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe...
CoinDesk
EU Rules for Distributed Ledger Financial Trading Finalized Ahead of March Pilot
European Union (EU) regulators have set out how to apply to run a financial market based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) – clearing the way for a new pilot regime to start next March. Lawmakers in the bloc reckon the technology underpinning crypto could cut out middlemen when trading...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K
Prices: Bitcoin rose early but later fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell damped enthusiasm stemming from a less-aggressive rate hike with hawkish comments. Insights: Is Dr. Copper's recent upturn a positive sign for bitcoin?. Bitcoin Seesaws but Holds at $17.8K. By James Rubin. Bitcoin looked primed to continue its...
CoinDesk
Dutch Central Bank Says Crypto Exchange KuCoin Is Operating Without a License in Netherlands
The Dutch central bank has issued a warning to cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin for operating without a registration in the Netherlands, according to a statement. De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) said that MEK Global Limited (MGL), which is registered in the Seychelles and trades under the name KuCoin in the Netherlands, doesn’t have a “legal registration” with the DNB.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Seek Creditor Support for Recovery Process: Source
Zipmex, the South Asian crypto exchange that froze withdrawals owing to a lack of liquidity during the summer, is planning to undergo a recovery process whose end goal is to fully reactivate customer withdrawals, a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. The plan is subject to approval by Zipmex's creditors in a vote, the person said.
CoinDesk
For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CoinDesk
Lawmakers Scrutinize Crypto Industry in Senate Banking Committee Hearing on FTX Collapse
The Hash hosts dive into today's top headlines. On Capitol Hill, senators are zooming in on FTX's collapse and the fallout for retail investors. Binance's CZ is warning staff of "turbulent times" ahead, according to an internal memo. And, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) are introducing a bill to crack down on money laundering and financing of terrorists and rogue nations via cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Firm Amber Group Raises $300M Series C After FTX Contagion
Crypto trading firm Amber Group changed its fundraising strategy to raise a $300 million Series C round, as a reaction to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The round was led by Fenbushi Capital U.S., and other crypto investors and family offices, the firm said on Twitter. Singapore's investment fund Temasek, heavyweight venture capital firm Sequoia Capital China and Coinbase Ventures have previously invested in Amber Group, according to information platform Crunchbase.
