ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody

In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research.
CoinDesk

US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence

There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
CoinDesk

Basel Committee Endorses Global Crypto Banking Rules to Be Implemented by 2025

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has endorsed its global crypto banking rules for implementation by Jan. 1, 2025, according to an emailed statement on Friday. An accompanying document by the committee, which is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks, suggested that a bank's exposure to certain crypto assets must not exceed 2% and should generally be lower than 1%. These particular assets are tokenized traditional assets including non-fungible tokens, stablecoins and unbacked crypto assets that don't meet classification conditions. Meanwhile, those assets from the list above that do meet the criteria "are subject to capital requirements based on the risk weights of underlying exposures as set out in the existing Basel Framework."
CoinDesk

Embattled Crypto Firm FTX Wants to Sell Its Functioning Units, Including LedgerX

Crypto exchange FTX petitioned a federal court for permission to sell several subsidiaries on Thursday, including U.S.-based derivatives wing LedgerX. In a document filed to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware, attorneys for FTX said it was a priority for the company's current management to "explore" the sale or find other strategic transactions for certain subsidiaries.
TechCrunch

Can China’s venture capital market help it reignite growth?

It’s not a secret that the Chinese economy slowed in recent quarters, thanks to global macroeconomic turbulence, geopolitical matters and the country’s now-fading zero-COVID policies. The policies, which China’s government is presently dismantling, resulted in frequent lockdowns in the nation’s populous cities, while other precepts of the policy disrupted trade and transit.
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Archblock Attempting to Bring US Banks to DeFi; Bitcoin and Ether Stall

Archblock, a core developer of unsecured lending protocol TrueFi, is working with Adapt3r, a subsidiary of alternative asset manager MJL Capital, to bring U.S.-regulated community banks to decentralized finance (DeFi). This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe...
CoinDesk

EU Rules for Distributed Ledger Financial Trading Finalized Ahead of March Pilot

European Union (EU) regulators have set out how to apply to run a financial market based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) – clearing the way for a new pilot regime to start next March. Lawmakers in the bloc reckon the technology underpinning crypto could cut out middlemen when trading...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets

Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
CoinDesk

Dutch Central Bank Says Crypto Exchange KuCoin Is Operating Without a License in Netherlands

The Dutch central bank has issued a warning to cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin for operating without a registration in the Netherlands, according to a statement. De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) said that MEK Global Limited (MGL), which is registered in the Seychelles and trades under the name KuCoin in the Netherlands, doesn’t have a “legal registration” with the DNB.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Seek Creditor Support for Recovery Process: Source

Zipmex, the South Asian crypto exchange that froze withdrawals owing to a lack of liquidity during the summer, is planning to undergo a recovery process whose end goal is to fully reactivate customer withdrawals, a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. The plan is subject to approval by Zipmex's creditors in a vote, the person said.
CoinDesk

For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CoinDesk

Lawmakers Scrutinize Crypto Industry in Senate Banking Committee Hearing on FTX Collapse

The Hash hosts dive into today's top headlines. On Capitol Hill, senators are zooming in on FTX's collapse and the fallout for retail investors. Binance's CZ is warning staff of "turbulent times" ahead, according to an internal memo. And, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) are introducing a bill to crack down on money laundering and financing of terrorists and rogue nations via cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk

Crypto Trading Firm Amber Group Raises $300M Series C After FTX Contagion

Crypto trading firm Amber Group changed its fundraising strategy to raise a $300 million Series C round, as a reaction to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The round was led by Fenbushi Capital U.S., and other crypto investors and family offices, the firm said on Twitter. Singapore's investment fund Temasek, heavyweight venture capital firm Sequoia Capital China and Coinbase Ventures have previously invested in Amber Group, according to information platform Crunchbase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy