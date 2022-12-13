Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Iowans see rise in pets, shortage of veterinarians
There’s a mural of a beach in the operating room of the Iowa Humane Alliance. The painted vista overlooks whimpering, shuffling masses burrito-ed in blankets with socks slid over their paws. Hypothermia is common in pets after surgery. So each shift as Dr. Jennifer Doll finishes with a dog, cat or — on Tuesdays a rabbit — her veterinary technician lays them beneath the painted beach.
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New York Officially Bans Pet Stores from Selling Dogs, Cats, and Rabbits
The infamous puppy mill pipeline is finally a thing of the past in New York State. Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislation prohibiting the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in all of New York's pet stores. The new law aims at putting an end (or at least, trying to decrease) the sale of animals from breeding facilities, which, according to activists and animal rights groups, tend to keep pets in inhumane conditions.
Can You Keep The Meat and Antlers Off A Roadkill Deer In Iowa?
Iowa Ranks #4 in the nation for vehicle-hitting deer road accidents. So if you hit a deer can you legally keep the meat and antlers in Iowa?. This time of the year lots of deer are running into roadways. And out of the 50 states in the United States Iowa...
Food Bank of Iowa says no to West Des Moines truce
Mediation between West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS) and the Food Bank of Iowa ended badly Wednesday with no agreement and no indication that the relationship can be repaired, Mayor Russ Trimble told Axios.Why it matters: Access to thousands of pounds of food for families in crisis is indefinitely severed.Catch up fast: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that gives away or sells food at a reduced price to hundreds of charities.Food bank officials ended services to about a dozen Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries last month over a contract dispute.Zoom in: WDMHS had...
13-year-old Clive baker to be featured on Food Network
CLIVE, Iowa — Nash Roe first started his baking business at 11 years old as something to fill time over the 2020 quarantine. On Dec. 26, the young baker will compete in Food Network's kid's baking championship "Biz Kids". Roe's baking story took off over Mother's Day weekend of...
Iowa, If Your Real Tree Smells Like Cucumbers Leave Right Away
Real Christmas trees are have that awesome smell of nature that most associate with the Christmas season, but if you think you smell something weird like cucumbers near your tree, that's a bad sign. In fact, if you do smell cucumbers once your Christmas tree is set up, it's best you get yourself and your pets out of the house and call an expert, because you most likely have a surprise visitor hiding in your tree.
An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023
I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
Family of ISU student killed in rowing accident to receive $2 million
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa State University student killed in a rowing accident last spring will receive millions of dollars from the state. The State Appeals Board agreed to pay Derek Nanni's family $2 million to settle the wrongful death claim filed with the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
What Happened to this Iowa Paperboy Who Went Missing in 1982?
On a seemingly normal September morning, Johnny Gosch woke up at 5 am to deliver the Sunday Des Moines Register newspaper to its eagerly awaiting customers. Johnny took his faithful dog along with him and began slinging the papers from his red wagon onto each doorstep within the neighborhood, and again, everything seemed perfectly normal until it wasn't...
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
