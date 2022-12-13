ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iowapublicradio.org

Iowans see rise in pets, shortage of veterinarians

There’s a mural of a beach in the operating room of the Iowa Humane Alliance. The painted vista overlooks whimpering, shuffling masses burrito-ed in blankets with socks slid over their paws. Hypothermia is common in pets after surgery. So each shift as Dr. Jennifer Doll finishes with a dog, cat or — on Tuesdays a rabbit — her veterinary technician lays them beneath the painted beach.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Thrillist

New York Officially Bans Pet Stores from Selling Dogs, Cats, and Rabbits

The infamous puppy mill pipeline is finally a thing of the past in New York State. Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislation prohibiting the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in all of New York's pet stores. The new law aims at putting an end (or at least, trying to decrease) the sale of animals from breeding facilities, which, according to activists and animal rights groups, tend to keep pets in inhumane conditions.
NEW YORK STATE
Axios Des Moines

Food Bank of Iowa says no to West Des Moines truce

Mediation between West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS) and the Food Bank of Iowa ended badly Wednesday with no agreement and no indication that the relationship can be repaired, Mayor Russ Trimble told Axios.Why it matters: Access to thousands of pounds of food for families in crisis is indefinitely severed.Catch up fast: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that gives away or sells food at a reduced price to hundreds of charities.Food bank officials ended services to about a dozen Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries last month over a contract dispute.Zoom in: WDMHS had...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

13-year-old Clive baker to be featured on Food Network

CLIVE, Iowa — Nash Roe first started his baking business at 11 years old as something to fill time over the 2020 quarantine. On Dec. 26, the young baker will compete in Food Network's kid's baking championship "Biz Kids". Roe's baking story took off over Mother's Day weekend of...
CLIVE, IA
US 104.9

Iowa, If Your Real Tree Smells Like Cucumbers Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees are have that awesome smell of nature that most associate with the Christmas season, but if you think you smell something weird like cucumbers near your tree, that's a bad sign. In fact, if you do smell cucumbers once your Christmas tree is set up, it's best you get yourself and your pets out of the house and call an expert, because you most likely have a surprise visitor hiding in your tree.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023

I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Family of ISU student killed in rowing accident to receive $2 million

DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa State University student killed in a rowing accident last spring will receive millions of dollars from the state. The State Appeals Board agreed to pay Derek Nanni's family $2 million to settle the wrongful death claim filed with the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
B102.7

What Happened to this Iowa Paperboy Who Went Missing in 1982?

On a seemingly normal September morning, Johnny Gosch woke up at 5 am to deliver the Sunday Des Moines Register newspaper to its eagerly awaiting customers. Johnny took his faithful dog along with him and began slinging the papers from his red wagon onto each doorstep within the neighborhood, and again, everything seemed perfectly normal until it wasn't...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup

Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy