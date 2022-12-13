Read full article on original website
Related
Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Rage Against The Machine’s bassist Tim Commerford has revealed he had his prostate removed following a cancer diagnosis ahead of the legendary rock band’s reunion tour last summer. In an interview with Spin published Monday, the 54-year-old said he underwent surgery just two months before the tour. “My doctors said I wasn’t going to be ready,” he told the magazine. “That was brutal. I would be on stage looking at my amp in tears. Then you just kind of turn around and suck it up.” Calling his health battle “some pretty serious shit,” Commerford explained that only those closest to him—including his bandmates—had previously been aware of his diagnosis. He said he’d chosen to speak out and spread awareness after guitarist Andy Taylor announced his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis in a letter read aloud by his Duran Duran bandmate at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month. “I hope there’s one person who reads this and is like, ‘Fuck, I need to get checked out’ when they find out about it,” Commerford said.Read it at Spin
Jane Fonda reveals 'best birthday present ever:' her cancer is in remission
LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Actress Jane Fonda, who turns 85 next Wednesday, said on Friday she had received an early birthday gift when her doctor told her that her cancer was in remission.
Jane Fonda says cancer is in remission, three months after revealing diagnosis
Three months after revealing that she’d been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission, the US actor and activist has announced. In a blog post headlined “Best Birthday Present Ever”, Fonda wrote that her oncologist had told her she could “discontinue” the chemotherapy treatments she had received for her illness.
A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death
A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation
Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Roslyn Singleton of America's Got Talent dies at 39: The star had been battling brain cancer for the second time after a six year remission
Roslyn Royal Singleton died at the age of 39 on Tuesday her husband Ray confirmed on Instagram. He says the Navy veteran died 'peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be' and has earned her 'wings.'. The beauty from North Carolina had been battling brain cancer for the...
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
thebrag.com
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
hypebeast.com
Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49
Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the show for a total of 145 episodes.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
Popculture
Musician Dies in Car Crash: Tributes Pour in for David Leadbetter
David Leadbetter, a musician who found fame in South Africa, died in a car crash in Somerset, England on Nov. 24. He was 64. The guitarist's wife, Michelle, said her husband was a "humorous, spiritual, compassionate" man. The crash happened at about 19:25 GMT in Clavertown Down Road, reports BBC...
AOL Corp
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Comments / 3