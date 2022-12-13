Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can interact with over 1 million NYC trees through this awesome new map
We love maps and this one is particularly magnificent: NYC Parks just launched a new interactive tool that catalogues nearly 1,000,000 NYC trees and allows users to interact with each one. Simply called NYC Tree Map, the website highlights the specific location of each park and street tree in the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Penthouse sells in Hoboken for $4.65M — a city condo record
Here’s some tea from the Harborside Lofts at Hudson Tea in Hoboken, N.J. The property, once home to football star Eli Manning and former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, has a new record under its belt. No, not the Hoboken condo record that Manning himself broke in 2018 with...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Jersey’s priciest listing is a trio of lavish mansions
Maybe not. But New Jersey’s priciest listing is a trio of mansions all standing next to each other for $25 million. Located in Brick, the listing notes that this is the dream opportunity for anyone looking to own a family compound. Set on 2 acres, at the edge of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ground breaks on new science-themed playground at Hudson River Park
Ground has officially broken on a new science-themed play area at Hudson River Park’s Pier 26. The play area, located at N Moore Street, will be a 4,000-square-foot marine science-themed space featuring custom, interactive sculptural elements where children can learn, play and be inspired by wildlife and the Hudson River habitat. Designed by OLIN, the Pier 26 Science Play Area will be the fifth children’s play area in Hudson River Park and is the beneficiary of a private fundraising campaign by Hudson River Park Friends.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we’re here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn’t surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Warby Parker opens 200th retail store in Union Square
A popular eyewear retailer is opening its 200th brick-and-mortar store right here in New York City. Warby Parker’s newest Union Square store, located at 73 Fifth Avenue, aims to continue the brand’s mission to be the one-stop shop for exceptional, affordable vision care. Warby Parker first opened as...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Rent this huge Times Square billboard for just $150
This new marketing venture makes a certain caliber of fame surprisingly affordable. The ability to loom over Times Square is now within reach, thanks to the launch of a website selling 15-second increments of backlit stardom for less than $200. Beginning Thursday Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. EST, anyone in...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Year in Review: The five best art exhibits we saw in 2022
In NYC, we’re spoiled with blockbuster art exhibitions, a vast gallery scene and prodigious public art. When looking back over 2022, considering the hundreds of visual art shows to grace the city this year, there are five that we’ll be talking about long after December 31. It was...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Long Island estate of composer John Philip Sousa in contract
The former Long Island estate of American composer John Philip Sousa in Sands Point is in contract. It was last asking $7.5 million — down from its original 2019 ask of $9.85 million. Born in 1854, Sousa was known for the military marches he created including “The Stars and...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Gordon Ramsay brings Fish & Chips restaurant to Times Square
If you think you have conquered the perfect dish, meet Gordon Ramsay, the most well-known chef and television personality, who has finally opened his highly successful “Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips” restaurant in the famous tourist attraction of Times Square. Located at 1500 Broadway, Gordon Ramsay Fish &...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
DA Bragg unveils plan to ‘navigate’ Manhattan mental health and substance abuse issues among homeless in borough
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday a $9 million rollout of extensive mental illness outreach services focusing on Manhattan neighborhoods. Bragg chose his words carefully on Dec. 14 but made it abundantly clear that his new program is a distinct contrast to Mayor Eric Adams’ push to have those suffering from mental illness and are unable to care for themselves involuntarily hospitalized.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The J and M trains might run less frequently on the weekends for the next two years
The good news: the Williamsburg Bridge will finally be undergoing the structural fixes that it so desperately needs. The bad news: said restorations will impact the J and M train services, effectively forcing them to shut down during a total of 25 weekends throughout 2023 and 2024. Also to note:...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Marcus Samuelsson talks new Chelsea restaurant Hav & Mar
Marcus Samuelsson clearly knows how to open a good restaurant. The owner of the iconic Red Rooster in Harlem and Marcus inside the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, among plenty of other eateries across the nation, has just debuted a brand-spanking-new outpost in Chelsea, a neighborhood that, at first impact, seems sort of at odds with his other projects.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan DA seeks ‘red flag’ gun ban for comptroller employee
This article was originally published on Dec 13 9:14 p.m. EST by THE CITY. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday secured a rare protective order barring gun ownership for an employee of the city comptroller’s office alleging he made threats to co-workers — including words warning of violence at an upcoming holiday party.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Christina Tosi on her favorite NYC bakeries and go-to holiday gifts
Christina Tosi has helped shape New York’s passion for all things sweet. Not only has the founder and co-owner of Milk Bar created now nationally-recognized delicacies like the Milk Bar Pie and Cereal Milk, but she’s constantly pushing the industry to new limits through the launch of products that are as visually striking as they are creatively concocted and deliciously tasting.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Late sports scribe Roger Angell’s former NYC co-op asks $3M
An Upper East Side co-op owned by the late Baseball Hall of Fame sportswriter and New Yorker senior editor Roger Angell, who passed away at age 101 in May, is on the market for $3 million. Angell bought the home, at 1261 Madison Ave., in 1972. That was 28 years...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Young justice: Harlem rally pushes for two bills to protect juveniles in the criminal justice system
A coalition of teens, parents, elected officials, advocates, and more rallied in Harlem Thursday in unified appeal to prioritize two youth justice bills. Dubbed the #Right2RemainSilent bill and The Youth Justice and Opportunities Act, the legislation looks to alter proceedings and expand judicial discretion for young people facing criminal charges. The #Right2RemainSilent aims to codify legal counsel for adolescents prior to being interviewed by police. Additionally, a parent must be notified prior to the offender being taken to the precinct. The legislation would tweak the currently existing Family Court Act and Criminal Procedure Law to ensure an individual below the age of 18 be consulted with counsel prior to a police interview.
Comments / 0