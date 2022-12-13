ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley City Council issues joint statement on officer investigation

By Alaina Rooker
Sun Post
Sun Post
 3 days ago

In lieu of the release of an investigative report last week on the Golden Valley Police Department, elected officials have opted to issue a joint statement. Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris read the statement, issued by the five-member City Council, at the start of its Dec. 6 meeting.

Harris read the statement from a remote room in City Hall instead of within the council chambers and joined the meeting virtually via Webex. Harris explained that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and left the meeting after the statement was read. Mayoral duties were passed to Councilmember Maurice Harris for the remainder of the meeting.

Before he began reading, Shep Harris prefaced that the statement reflected the thoughts of all members of the council, and was meant to exhibit the council’s continued commitment to equity.

“We want to acknowledge the harm and trauma the actions outlined in these reports have caused in our community,” Harris read. “The impact is significant and we realize it will take time and effort to heal so the community can move forward together.”

He continued: “As a council and as a city, we are committed to holding ourselves and the entire community accountable, practicing anti-racism, and ensuring Golden Valley is a place where everyone is welcomed, valued, respected and safe.

“We reject racism in all its forms, including some comments made on social media. To address broader racist beliefs, attitudes and behaviors, the city continues to educate, train and practice the values of diversity, equity and inclusion. We center these values in all our programs’ services and interactions.

“Additionally, we will continue our work on the Re-imagining Public Safety program, Reducing Harm Through Collaborative Solutions, funded by a Pohlad Foundation grant.

“We urge everyone to listen to and understand each other, actively confront racial disparities and acknowledge past and present racism in our community.

“As a City Council, we care about our police officers and their wellbeing. We support them as they serve our community and undertake this vital work of transforming our police department to improve safety, trust and greater wellbeing among Black, indigenous and people of color.”

Harris concluded the statement with an invitation for all to participate in the city’s efforts to “transform public safety and wellness in Golden Valley,” and to learn more about current initiatives on the City of Golden Valley website.

None of the members of the council chose to speak on the matter outside of the prepared statement.

Details of the report

The report was the result of a months-long investigation ordered by the City Council in light of a staff complaint alleging a “toxic environment” within the Golden Valley Police Department. Allegations centered around eight police officers, seven of whom no longer work for the department. The report only names one officer, an investigator named Kristen Hoefling, who was found to violate the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and two workplace policies and was fired in August.

Hoefling’s actions included taping meetings between police and city personnel, making racist remarks during sessions focused on the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work, and attempting to discredit an unnamed candidate for police chief (the city welcomed its first Black police chief, Virgil Green, this year after the other applicant and then-interim chief, Scott Nadeau, abruptly bowed out of the hiring process in late February.)

Hoefling is the only officer investigated who was subject to punitive action. According to the report, Hoefling declined a mandatory interview with the firm about the investigation, which contributed to her termination.

Specifically, the report found the acts to be in violation of Data Practices Act because Hoefling used a mix of personal resources and city resources to record and backup the recorded data, and did so to advance her personal beliefs while working in her capacity as a city employee.

The report was researched by law firm Greene Espel, who was hired in a closed City Council meeting in March. The firm recommended Hoefling’s termination July 28, and the officer’s last day is listed as Aug. 2.

