Finchem’s election challenge moves forward, GOP senator seeks to overturn the Maricopa County election

Read full article on original website
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County’s Party-Specific Voter Turnout Heat Maps Raise New Election Integrity Concerns
Maricopa County, Ariz., uses in-person voter turnout data from prior elections for planning where to place vote centers for future elections, but the county also categorizes the data by political party, raising election integrity concerns that voters of different parties could possibly have different Election Day experiences based on their location.
azmirror.com
Kari Lake might get to inspect small number of ballots
Kari Lake might get a chance next week to inspect a small number of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm election, a judge ordered Friday. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson granted Lake’s request for her yet-to-be-named representative to inspect 50 ballots cast at six different voting centers that were printed by the ballot-on-demand printers on Election Day; 50 ballot-on-demand-printed ballots from Election Day that were marked as spoiled; and 50 early voting ballots from six separate batches of ballots. All of the ballots are to be randomly selected by Lake’s representative.
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona. This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.
Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected
Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
GOP attorney: Election denialism is hurting Arizona Republicans
Arizona voters overwhelmingly rejected election denying candidates in November. Unless Republicans can move beyond unfounded claims of fraud, their political fortunes will continue to be muted. That’s according to election law expert Ben Ginsberg, a noted GOP attorney. "Election denialism is a failure for the Republican party," Ginsberg told...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
When you tell voters to ‘get the hell out,’ prepare to lose embarrassingly
Kari Lake performed historically badly in her bid to be governor. And there’s no debate about why she and her merry band of MAGA extremists lost all of the top statewide races this year: Republican voters abandoned them. Not that they could ever admit that, of course, as Lake and her allies have spent the […] The post When you tell voters to ‘get the hell out,’ prepare to lose embarrassingly appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
1-on-1 with Governor-elect Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX — On Jan. 2, 2023, Katie Hobbs will officially become Arizona's 24th governor and make history as Arizona's 5th female governor. Hobbs sat down with Team 12's Tram Mai ahead of her inauguration to discuss what motivated her to run for office and what actions she plans to take.
Lawsuit filed regarding constitutionality of Arizona Proposition 209, which addressed medical and other debt
On Nov. 8, Arizona voters approved Proposition 209 with 72% of the vote. The citizen-initiated measure is designed to reduce interest rates on debt accrued from receiving healthcare services, as well as increase the value of certain property and assets exempt from debt collection processes. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge...
Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories
In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims. Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Fontes and Hobbs file motions to dismiss Finchem election suit
Democratic Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have filed motions to dismiss Republican Mark Finchem’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss in the secretary of state race. Last week, Finchem and failed congressional candidate Jeff Zink filed a suit demanding the courts overturn Fontes’ and Rueben Gallego’s midterm election wins, […] The post Fontes and Hobbs file motions to dismiss Finchem election suit appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Maricopa County displays voter maps for both parties, contrary to claims
CLAIM: Election officials in Arizona’s Maricopa County displayed a map of Republican voters in the county at its central tabulation facility in Phoenix, but did not have a comparable Democrat voter map. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Heat maps showing past Republican and Democrat voter turnout are both displayed in the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Democrats’ efforts to verify votes could have tipped Arizona’s closest race
If Democrat Kris Mayes holds on to her narrow lead in Arizona’s attorney general race, the votes that put her decisively ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh likely were secured after Election Day. Mission for Arizona, an organization jointly operated by the campaign for Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and the...
Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss
The defendants in Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn her loss in the midterm election plan to ask for the case to be dismissed, they told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday morning. Those defendants include Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, as well as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Maricopa […] The post Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
2news.com
Nevada Secretary Of State Issued Subpoena In 2020 Election Investigation
Officials in Clark County received a subpoena as well along with officials in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. All of the states the DOJ subpoenaed are key battlegrounds that Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the election.
roselawgroupreporter.com
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
Observers suspect that the usual strategy of talking up voter fraud to justify voter ID laws was dragged down by election deniers elsewhere on the ballot. (This article was originally published by Bolts, which covers local politics and policy around voting rights and criminal justice, and is republished with permission.)
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
azbigmedia.com
Sinema secures $146 million to strengthen Arizona water security
Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema secured over $146 million in water priorities to strengthen Arizona’s water security and future in the Water Resources Development Act, which was included in the annual defense legislation. “Arizona’s future and prosperity depends on our water supply – and I’m proud to secure these...
Comments / 9