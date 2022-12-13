ERIE, PA – The Erie Police Department posted photos of a group of young adults who allegedly vandalized a Christmas tree in Perry Square last week. The department used the photo as a reminder to future Grinches that the area is monitored by video surveillance. “The Erie Police Dept. received a complaint of possible damage to the Christmas tree in Perry Square that was committed early Saturday morning (12-10-2022.) Surveillance video indicated that it was tampered with by three young adults. Please be aware, Perry Square is monitored 24 hours by surveillance video,” the department said. No charges have been The post Erie Police call out young Grinches who vandalized Christmas tree appeared first on Shore News Network.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO