PSP Searching for Female Runaway
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
Two Chautauqua County residents face multiple drug charges after third search warrant
WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Westfield residents, with a history of controlled substance-related activity, are facing several charges following a search warrant, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they executed a search warrant, with assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office of Narcotics Investigators, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, City of Dunkirk […]
Erie Police call out young Grinches who vandalized Christmas tree
ERIE, PA – The Erie Police Department posted photos of a group of young adults who allegedly vandalized a Christmas tree in Perry Square last week. The department used the photo as a reminder to future Grinches that the area is monitored by video surveillance. “The Erie Police Dept. received a complaint of possible damage to the Christmas tree in Perry Square that was committed early Saturday morning (12-10-2022.) Surveillance video indicated that it was tampered with by three young adults. Please be aware, Perry Square is monitored 24 hours by surveillance video,” the department said. No charges have been The post Erie Police call out young Grinches who vandalized Christmas tree appeared first on Shore News Network.
Troopers: Step-Grandmother Accused of Allowing 13-Year-Old Corry Girl to Smoke Marijuana with Her
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a step-grandmother is accused of allowing a 13-year-old Corry girl to smoke marijuana. It reportedly happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Concord Township, Erie County. The step-grandmother is accused of giving the girl a glass pipe to smoke marijuana at her residence with...
Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl
Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl. Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting …. Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl. Jet Pet: Thelma & Louise, 3-month-old Shepherd-Lab …. Jet Pet: Thelma & Louise, 3-month-old Shepherd-Lab mix. County Executive reacts...
Police: Franklin Man Steals Mower; Claims He Did It to Help Pay for Victim’s Hospital Bills
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a lawnmower and then selling it for cash. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Cody Allen Troup in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 12.
Woman killed in single-car crash in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a single-car crash that took place in Ashtabula County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:24 PM on State Route 45 near the intersection of Tische Road. A woman driving a white...
Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car
State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
Overnight Fire Call in Downtown Erie
A fire call in downtown Erie kept crews busy through the overnight hours Thursday. It happened at an apartment building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, near Gannon University around 2:00 am. Erie News Now learned that the local Red Cross has been called in to help some of...
Jamestown man arrested for possession of meth, weapon
A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop revealed possession of drugs, a revolver, and a digital scale.
Man Charged after Creating Disturbance in Maternity Ward in Venango County
A Clarion man has been cited for public drunkenness for creating a disturbance in the maternity ward of a Venango County hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened Friday morning at UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township. The 42-year-old man was at the hospital with his girlfriend in preparation for...
Franklin Woman Accused of Destroying Overnight Bag Belonging to Estranged Husband’s ‘Friend’
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman has been charged with criminal mischief after she entered the house she once shared with her estranged husband and damaged the overnight bag of his guest. In a report that was released on December 12, Franklin Police say that an officer responded...
‘I killed them’: Man confesses to killing two people
“I went to people that I knew, and I killed them.”
Former Titusville woman sentenced in drug case
A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31. Information presented to the court indicated that from in and around June 2018...
Oil City man facing attempted kidnapping, other charges
An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to the 400 block of West Front Street last Thursday for a report of a fight at a residence in which a firearm might be involved and where there was “a lot of screaming.”
Three Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oil City Senior Living Apartment Fire
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that started in a first-floor apartment at Luther Place, a senior living apartment building in Oil City. Photo above: Remnants of the bed that was on fire in apartment 103 are still on the ground...
Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring
A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence
PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
