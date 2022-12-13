ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

PSP Searching for Female Runaway

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
MCKEAN, PA
Two Chautauqua County residents face multiple drug charges after third search warrant

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Westfield residents, with a history of controlled substance-related activity, are facing several charges following a search warrant, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they executed a search warrant, with assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office of Narcotics Investigators, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, City of Dunkirk […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Erie Police call out young Grinches who vandalized Christmas tree

ERIE, PA – The Erie Police Department posted photos of a group of young adults who allegedly vandalized a Christmas tree in Perry Square last week. The department used the photo as a reminder to future Grinches that the area is monitored by video surveillance. “The Erie Police Dept. received a complaint of possible damage to the Christmas tree in Perry Square that was committed early Saturday morning (12-10-2022.) Surveillance video indicated that it was tampered with by three young adults. Please be aware, Perry Square is monitored 24 hours by surveillance video,” the department said. No charges have been The post Erie Police call out young Grinches who vandalized Christmas tree appeared first on Shore News Network.
ERIE, PA
Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl

Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl. Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting …. Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl. Jet Pet: Thelma & Louise, 3-month-old Shepherd-Lab …. Jet Pet: Thelma & Louise, 3-month-old Shepherd-Lab mix. County Executive reacts...
ERIE, PA
Woman killed in single-car crash in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a single-car crash that took place in Ashtabula County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:24 PM on State Route 45 near the intersection of Tische Road. A woman driving a white...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car

State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
BUTLER, PA
Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
Overnight Fire Call in Downtown Erie

A fire call in downtown Erie kept crews busy through the overnight hours Thursday. It happened at an apartment building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, near Gannon University around 2:00 am. Erie News Now learned that the local Red Cross has been called in to help some of...
ERIE, PA
Former Titusville woman sentenced in drug case

A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31. Information presented to the court indicated that from in and around June 2018...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Oil City man facing attempted kidnapping, other charges

An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to the 400 block of West Front Street last Thursday for a report of a fight at a residence in which a firearm might be involved and where there was “a lot of screaming.”
OIL CITY, PA
TITUSVILLE, PA
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

