Man accused of stealing vehicle, running from police
The Westminster Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle and running from police on Friday morning.
Denver bank robbery suspect still at large, reward offered
Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood back on Monday.
Woman shot in road rage incident in Wheat Ridge
Police say a 58-year-old woman was seriously hurt after someone shot her during a road rage incident.
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
Police seize woman’s Camaro following street racing event
The Wheat Ridge Police Department seized a Chevy Camaro on Monday after a street racing event earlier this year.
Police: Suspect died by suicide following chase, shots fired
More details about a police-involved shooting in Weld County are being released. Deputies said a 26-year-old suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-76 fired Wednesday, fired shots at Hudson police, who returned fire. But deputies said the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, who was warmed with a rifle, and a woman had been attempting to steal vehicles and force their way into a home, even shooting at a home in Kersey prior to the high-speed chase. No officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
Greeley Police: Man who admitted to killing mother due in court
A man accused of killing his own mother is due in court Monday. Greeley Police were called to the 900 block of 4th Street last week for reports that 26-year-old Andrew Sweatt shot his mother in the head and chest using a handgun he had recently purchased. Police arrived to find her unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Polie said Sweatt admitted to the shooting. No motive for the killing has been identified.
Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure
On December 9, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested a Wellington woman for multiple felony drug allegations and concluded another investigation focused on combating the Fentanyl epidemic and illegal narcotics distribution in the region. Recently, a search warrant was executed in the 3700 block of Wilson Avenue in...
Officer-involved shooting reported in Weld County
An officer-involved shooting has reportedly occurred along Interstate 76 in Colorado's Weld County.
Video: Greeley officer OK after being dragged by suspect in stolen vehicle
A man accused of dragging a Greeley police officer in a stolen vehicle was arrested and is facing several charges, the Greeley Police Department said Tuesday.
Deadly fire suspect said he was going to get the apartment back after getting thrown out, detective testifies
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of two teens charged in connection to a fire at an apartment building in Lakewood last month that killed a mother and her daughter appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. The boys, who are 12 and 14, were taken into custody Nov. 6...
Investigation underway after structure catches fire overnight in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a structure caught fire overnight in Jefferson County. Early Friday morning, crews with West Metro Fire reported an "outbuilding fire" in the 10900 block of W. Bear Creek Dr., just after 1:15 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, the fire...
Police identify suspect in Lakewood shooting
Lakewood police identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead on Dec. 6, according to a news release. Lakewood Police responded to a shooting near the area of Pierce Street and West 13th Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man on the sidewalk. Police found the victim, Jose Javier Mondoza-Ortiz, 26, dead with gunshot wounds. Police have identified Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, According to the release. Alarcon-Palma is wanted for first-degree murder. Police ask anyone with information on the homicide of Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police tipline at 303-763-6800.
Cold case: What happened to Patricia Cordova in 2005?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff's Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.
Denver deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence
A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Aurora man wanted for deadly shooting in Lakewood
Lakewood police are searching for an Aurora man wanted for first-degree murder following a deadly shooting last week.
Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings
Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
These cars are most common targets of catalytic converter thefts in Boulder
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community.
