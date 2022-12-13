ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

1310kfka.com

Police: Suspect died by suicide following chase, shots fired

More details about a police-involved shooting in Weld County are being released. Deputies said a 26-year-old suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-76 fired Wednesday, fired shots at Hudson police, who returned fire. But deputies said the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, who was warmed with a rifle, and a woman had been attempting to steal vehicles and force their way into a home, even shooting at a home in Kersey prior to the high-speed chase. No officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police: Man who admitted to killing mother due in court

A man accused of killing his own mother is due in court Monday. Greeley Police were called to the 900 block of 4th Street last week for reports that 26-year-old Andrew Sweatt shot his mother in the head and chest using a handgun he had recently purchased. Police arrived to find her unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Polie said Sweatt admitted to the shooting. No motive for the killing has been identified.
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure

On December 9, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested a Wellington woman for multiple felony drug allegations and concluded another investigation focused on combating the Fentanyl epidemic and illegal narcotics distribution in the region. Recently, a search warrant was executed in the 3700 block of Wilson Avenue in...
WELLINGTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police identify suspect in Lakewood shooting

Lakewood police identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead on Dec. 6, according to a news release. Lakewood Police responded to a shooting near the area of Pierce Street and West 13th Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man on the sidewalk. Police found the victim, Jose Javier Mondoza-Ortiz, 26, dead with gunshot wounds. Police have identified Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, According to the release. Alarcon-Palma is wanted for first-degree murder. Police ask anyone with information on the homicide of Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police tipline at 303-763-6800.
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings

Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
GREELEY, CO

