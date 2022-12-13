ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

Miami faculty and administration in fight over union lines

Some members of Miami University's faculty are working to form a union. But who will be part of it is still in question. Organizers with the Faculty Alliance of Miami (FAM) want to include all of the university's full-time faculty in elections that will decide the fate and agenda of the union. "Some things that we really hope to affect is the level of precarity at Miami," says union organizer and faculty member Cathy Wagner. "We also hope to work on workload. Workloads are really high, and they're really unequitable across the university."
OXFORD, OH
wvxu.org

You can still weigh in on Brent Spence Bridge corridor revamp designs

Residents of Cincinnati and Covington got the chance to view designs for a revamped Brent Spence Bridge Corridor this week — and to give transportation officials their feedback. The project to expand the capacity of the 60-year-old Brent Spence by adding a companion bridge and other improvements has been...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'

George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
CINCINNATI, OH

