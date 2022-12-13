Read full article on original website
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
CPS Board says it will protect LGBTQ+ students despite State Board decision
At Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, every member of the Cincinnati Public School Board voted to pass a resolution to continue to protect the rights of gay and transgender students. The resolution was in response to the passage of the Ohio State Board of Education's controversial resolution that supports...
Miami faculty and administration in fight over union lines
Some members of Miami University's faculty are working to form a union. But who will be part of it is still in question. Organizers with the Faculty Alliance of Miami (FAM) want to include all of the university's full-time faculty in elections that will decide the fate and agenda of the union. "Some things that we really hope to affect is the level of precarity at Miami," says union organizer and faculty member Cathy Wagner. "We also hope to work on workload. Workloads are really high, and they're really unequitable across the university."
Central State University and USDA team up to offer climate-smart training to disadvantaged farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with Central State University, Ohio’s only HBCU land grant institution, to train underserved rural and urban farmers. The nearly $5 million project is part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects across the country through the USDA’s partnership for Climate-Smart Agriculture Commodities.
Hamilton Co. commission approves 2023 budget with more spending for housing, support services
Hamilton County commissioners on Thursday approved a $354 million general operating budget for 2023, boosting spending from last year's $325 million financial plan. In a separate vote during the same meeting, commission voted 2-1 to raise Metropolitan Sewer District rates by 3%. The budget includes funding boosts for mental health,...
Teresa Theetge chosen as Cincinnati's next police chief, the first woman to lead the department
Teresa Theetge will be Cincinnati's first female police chief. City Manager Sheryl Long announced her choice Wednesday after a months-long national search. Theetge has been serving as interim chief since Chief Eliot Isaac retired earlier this year. She was also one of four finalists for the permanent job. "I have...
Recapping the marathon day of legislating in Ohio, plus more top stories
In the final hours of the lame duck session, Ohio lawmakers rushed to get several bills across the finish line, including one that would change the state’s election laws. What didn’t pass in a marathon day of legislating was a bill to overhaul education. On Cincinnati Edition we...
You can still weigh in on Brent Spence Bridge corridor revamp designs
Residents of Cincinnati and Covington got the chance to view designs for a revamped Brent Spence Bridge Corridor this week — and to give transportation officials their feedback. The project to expand the capacity of the 60-year-old Brent Spence by adding a companion bridge and other improvements has been...
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
