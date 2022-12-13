ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul

Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts. “Every time I hear a top-five... The post DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Adams dunks on Knicks legend John Starks with cell tower in front of his car dealership

Knicks legend John Starks has gone from “posterizing” all-time NBA great Michael Jordan to being tower-ized by Mayor Eric Adams. The Adams administration has OK’d the installation of a white, 32-foot, 5G cell phone tower in front of Starks’ Kia dealership in Queens — a structure that dwarfs the tallest 7 footers the Knicks star played with and competed against in the 1990s — including Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon. The tower at the corner of 87th Avenue and Queens Boulevard actually blocks the view of Starks’ name on the dealership from across the street. Starks — whose legendary May 25, 1993...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nike LeBron 7 “Florida A&M” Coming Soon: First Look

The Rattlers will be represented on this new Nike LeBron 7. LeBron James has some amazing shoes, and the Nike LeBron 7 is certainly included in that. This is a shoe that LeBron wore during his first bit with the Miami Heat, and to this day, fans continue to talk about this silhouette. Overall, it is just a dope offering that fans cannot get enough of.
NBA answers G.O.A.T. debate by picking MJ over LeBron for MVP trophy’s namesake

LeBron James’ fans must simply concede. The charade is over. That flimsy argument is washed. James isn’t the G.O.A.T. And who said so? Who settled this long-running barbershop debate? Well, the NBA, itself. This week, the league announced it was naming some of its most prestigious awards after...
Bettors backing 3-win Bears over 1-loss Eagles… am I getting that right?

The Chicago Bears are coming off a bye week. That is pretty much the only advantage they have over the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. Still, despite the obvious disparity in talent between the two squads, bettors seem inclined to reach for the stars, just as they did with the Texans over the Cowboys last weekend.
CHICAGO, IL

